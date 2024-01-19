Is Ranked Play live on Modern Warfare 3?

Ranked Play is finally live on Modern Warfare 3 following delays caused by several issues. The ranked mode was supposed to arrive on January 17, 2024, during the Season 1 Reloaded patch. However, the developers announced just before the update's launch that its release would be delayed due to several issues that needed to be fixed.

Ranked Play follows the standard rules of competitive Call of Duty, which restricts several weapons, perks, attachments, and equipment. For more details about its release, read on.

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play release date

Expand Tweet

As of January 18, 2024, Ranked Play is out in Modern Warfare 3. Call of Duty announced on X that the game mode is now available following the issues that delayed its launch. Those looking forward to playing competitive Call of Duty can finally jump into ranked matches.

Ranked Play was supposed to come out with the Season 1 Reloaded update, but the developers decided to postpone its launch due to several problems. In an earlier post, Call of Duty announced the delay just hours before the patch's launch.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, MWIII Ranked Play will be delayed while we investigate a recently discovered critical issue. Our teams are working to solve this issue and launch #MWIII Ranked Play as soon as possible."

The announcement left many players dismayed and confused as the developers provided little to no information about the postponement. Fortunately, they were able to fix the issues and bring the competitive mode to the game a day after the update.

As mentioned earlier, Ranked Play follows the standard rules of the Call of Duty League, with some maps, weapons, and attachments being restricted. Players need to achieve Level 55 before they can join the ranked lobbies. There are brackets called Skill Divisions that players need to climb by winning matches.

Follow Sportskeeda and learn more about the Call of Duty Ranked Play with these articles:

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play: Rules, SR, Divisions, and more explained || Best meta weapon loadout to use in MW3 Ranked Play || Why did Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play get delayed?