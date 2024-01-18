Best meta weapon loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play is right around the corner, and having the best meta weapon loadout is essential for grinders to win more games. When good firearms are paired with the best attachments, your chances of winning gunfights increase tenfold.

This article will explore the best meta loadout that players can rock for their Ranked grind in Modern Warfare 3. For a detailed guide on the best class setup and attachments, read below.

Best meta weapon loadout class setup for Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play

MCW best meta weapon loadout (Image via Activision)

The best meta weapon class setup for Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play features a combination of the MCW as your primary and the Rival-9 as your secondary. This evergreen combination of an AR and SMG will carry you through your Ranked games.

MCW best meta weapon loadout

The old, reliable MCW packs a tremendous punch, a great rate of fire, and has very manageable recoil. With the following attachments, you will dominate every single Ranked match you queue for in Modern Warfare 3:

Barrel: 16.5" Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5" Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzles: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Optics: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

The 16.5" Cyclone Long Barrel will negate whatever little recoil the MCW has and provide great stability while firing. Along with an increased bullet velocity, this attachment offers more control over your weapon.

L4R Flash Hider provides stability while firing and improves your general aim-down-sight.

MK.3 Reflector is among the best 1x optics for Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play. However, this is a subjective pick, and we urge you to pick whichever attachment you prefer in this category.

The DR-6 Handstop increases aim-walking, aim-down-sight (ADS), sprint-to-fire, and movement speed. Furthermore, the RB Regal Heavy Stock aids it in pushing those numbers up even further.

Rival-9 best meta weapon loadout

Rival-9 best meta weapon loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot

Rival-C Clearshot Muzzles: Purifier Muzzle Brake

Purifier Muzzle Brake Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

The Rival-C Clearshot, paired with the Purifier Muzzle Brake and MTZ Marauder Stock will negate any recoil thrown at you by the Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3. It helps lower your weapon's movement.

The Rival Vice Assault Grip will provide another layer of stability. Lastly, the DR-6 Handstop will pitch the weapon's already quick handling capabilities a notch higher, improving aim-walking, ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed.

