How to do Penetration Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 offers a variety of unique challenges, and among them, the Penetration Kills challenge is considered one of the hardest to accomplish. This challenge requires eliminating enemies through wall bangs on various objects or structures. Accomplishing this task necessitates significant effort, along with a keen sense of situational awareness, map knowledge, and luck.

Success relies on being always prepared to seize the opportunity with the best tactics and loadout. This article will provide essential tips, effective weapons, and suitable equipment to help you fulfill the Penetration Kills challenge in Modern Warfare 3.

Best weapons to get Penetration Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Pulemyot 762 LMG in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The best way to get Penetration Kills or wall bangs is to employ powerful weapons with higher bullet velocity and damage. Utilizing a light machine gun (LMG), like the Pulemyot 762 or the Holger 26, equipped with an ammunition attachment that improves the weapon's bullet penetration is highly recommended.

Weapon selection plays a crucial role, and the optimal weapon for Penetration Kills is a formidable sniper like the KATT-AMR, though less effective in smaller maps. If you are confident using a sniper, it's the best choice.

Best ways to get Penetration Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Best wall bang spot in Scrapyard (Image via Activision and YouTube/ TheXclusiveAce)

To maximize the opportunity to acquire Penetration Kills, strategic positioning and optimal map selection are crucial. Scrapyard and Highrise stand out as the best maps for achieving numerous wall bangs. It's worth noting that eliminating enemies through fences counts as Penetration Kills, providing visibility and a low damage drop. These two maps offer the best spots for securing wall bang kills through fences.

Highrise wall bang spots (Image via Activision and YouTube/ TheXclusiveAce)

Furthermore, Terminal is another great map to farm Penetration Kills, particularly when utilizing the KATT-AMR sniper. Head to the second-floor counter and wait for enemies to come into view, aim, and line up your shot. Now crouch and shoot through the desk for an easy Penetration Kill. This area is high-traffic, offering opportunities to encounter multiple enemies.

In addition, several window spots on any map are penetrable. Rather than aiming for the body, go for the area below the window level for wall bangs and easy kills.

Shooting through containers in the Shipment map (Image via Activision and YouTube/ TheXclusiveAce)

Another effective approach is to play Shipment while equipped with an LMG and shooting behind the containers. Begin by obtaining some normal kills and activating the UAV, which will help you secure some easy wall bangs. Since it's a small map, numerous opportunities will arise.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.