Warhammer 40k x Warzone and MW3 official trailer breakdown

With the Warhammer 40k x Warzone and MW3 crossover event just around the corner, Call of Duty has released a teaser to hype things up. The trailer gives a preview of the Warhammer 40k skins coming in Season 2 Reloaded. Three bundles are coming to both titles as part of the crossover, with the Space Marines bundle already available at the store. Meanwhile, the Sisters of Battle and Astra Militarium Tracer Packs will be available during the event.

The Warhammer 40k x Warzone and MW3 event will run from March 13, 2024, to March 27, 2024, giving players two weeks to obtain the bundle and complete challenges to earn the limited-time rewards.

Call of Duty releases Warhammer 40k x Warzone and MW3 crossover preview

Call of Duty has dropped the official trailer for the Warhammer 40k x Warzone and MW3 crossover on its social media handles. The caption read:

"Only in death does duty end. Warhammer 40,000 smashes into Call of Duty with three inspired skins throughout Season 2 Reloaded."

The video showcases all three bundles in action: the Space Marines Tracer Pack, Astra Militarum Tracer Pack, and the Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack.

The Space Marines Tracer Pack is a special bundle that contains 13 in-game items, including skins, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics. The pack represents two Space Marine chapters: the Ultramarines Scout and Blood Angels Scout. The bundle costs a whopping 3,000 CP, which is pretty unusual from the typical Tracer Packs released in the game.

The Sisters of Battle and Astra Militarum Tracer Packs were also teased in the trailer and are set to launch alongside this week's Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor event. The prices of these bundles have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to cost 2,400 CP Points, similar to previous event bundles.

Those who don't want to spend CP on the bundles will still have a chance to get their hands on the skins. As part of the crossover event, players can participate in the Juggermosh limited-time mode, where they can temporarily equip the skins.

