Fans of Warhammer 40K are in for an exciting Season 2 Reloaded. As part of the Call of Duty and Warhammer 40K crossover, new events, challenges, and bundles are going to be introduced in the upcoming season. A total of three Warhammer 40K-themed bundles are coming to the Call of Duty store, including the Space Marines Tracer Pack.

This article highlights the Space Marines Tracer pack in MW3 and Warzone. Continue reading to learn more about the upcoming bundle's expected price, inclusions, and if it's worth purchasing.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the price of the Warhammer 40K Space Marines Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The actual price of the Space Marines Tracer Pack and other Warhammer 40K bundles is yet to be revealed. However, based on the previous crossover bundles in MW3 and Warzone, the tracer pack will most likely be priced at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP).

Topping up the full CP amount will cost approximately $20. Fortunately, you can use your extra CP from past purchases to offset the cost of the tracer pack.

Here's the CP-cash conversion in the Call of Duty store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

Once you have enough CP, head to the Call of Duty store to purchase the bundle. The tracer pack should be made available to you immediately in both titles.

What’s included in the Warhammer 40K Space Marines Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new tracer pack includes Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other in-game cosmetics. These items feature a Warhammer 40K theme.

Here's what you can get from the bundle:

"Ultramarines Scout" Operator Skin

"Blood Angels Scout" Operator Skin

"Ultramarines" weapon charm

"Blood Angels" weapon charm

"The Flesh Tearer" weapon blueprint

"The Teeth of Terra" weapon blueprint

"The Angel's Fury" weapon blueprint

"Courage and Honor" weapon blueprint

"Contempt" weapon blueprint

"Aegis Imperialis" Riot Shield blueprint

"Evisceration" finishing move

Is the Warhammer 40K Space Marines Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Call of Duty has a great track record of releasing insanely good crossover bundles. With the Space Marines Tracer Pack, you get a solid, well-designed bundle with plenty of content. The bundle includes two Operator skins and plenty of weapon blueprints, which are far more than what previous bundles have offered.

Aside from the content and aesthetic, the skin can also be used for an upcoming limited-time event. It's one of the best bundles to be released in the current season, and it's definitely worth the money.

