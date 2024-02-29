Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and more?

The Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft in MW3 and Warzone is currently trending in the in-game store. Its standout elements include an Operator skin for the BBQ Operator featuring ski goggles, bleach blonde hair, a thick beard, and a bad attitude, along with two fully customized weapon blueprints for the RAM-7 assault rifle and TAQ Evolvere LMG.
This article aims to provide a full overview of the Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle, including its price, included items, and more in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
What is the price of the Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone?
The Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone is a premium bundle priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to approximately $20.
To acquire this bundle, follow the below steps:
- Open the Call of Duty launcher.
- Once you are in the Call of Duty HQ, navigate to the Store option.
- Scroll down and head to the Trending section.
- Locate the bundle, select it, and proceed with the purchase.
To complete the transaction, you need to have sufficient COD Points. If you don't have any, visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required in-game currency.
Here's a list of CoD Points alongside their corresponding real-life money values.
- 200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79
- 500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31
- 1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50
- 2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79
- 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99
- 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99
- 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99
- 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99
Upon purchase of the Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle, all the included items will be available and accessible in both titles.
What's included in the Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone
The Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone includes seven items: one Operator skin, two weapon blueprints (featuring animated in-weapon companions, Trash Talk tracers, and Bodied dismemberment), one calling card, a large decal, a charm, and an emblem.
The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:
- Good Game BBQ Operator Skin
- Orator RAM-7 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint
- Prototype TAQ-Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint
- Haters Gonna Hate Calling Card
- Bad Manners Large Decal
- Bad Manners Charm
- Why You Heff To Be Mad? Emblem
