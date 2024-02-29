Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and more?

The Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft in MW3 and Warzone is currently trending in the in-game store. Its standout elements include an Operator skin for the BBQ Operator featuring ski goggles, bleach blonde hair, a thick beard, and a bad attitude, along with two fully customized weapon blueprints for the RAM-7 assault rifle and TAQ Evolvere LMG.

This article aims to provide a full overview of the Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle, including its price, included items, and more in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Price of the Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone is a premium bundle priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to approximately $20.

To acquire this bundle, follow the below steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Once you are in the Call of Duty HQ, navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down and head to the Trending section.

Locate the bundle, select it, and proceed with the purchase.

To complete the transaction, you need to have sufficient COD Points. If you don't have any, visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required in-game currency.

Here's a list of CoD Points alongside their corresponding real-life money values.

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Upon purchase of the Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle, all the included items will be available and accessible in both titles.

What's included in the Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone

The Tracer Pack: Trash Talk Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone includes seven items: one Operator skin, two weapon blueprints (featuring animated in-weapon companions, Trash Talk tracers, and Bodied dismemberment), one calling card, a large decal, a charm, and an emblem.

The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:

Good Game BBQ Operator Skin

BBQ Operator Skin Orator RAM-7 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

RAM-7 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Prototype TAQ-Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint

TAQ-Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint Haters Gonna Hate Calling Card

Calling Card Bad Manners Large Decal

Large Decal Bad Manners Charm

Charm Why You Heff To Be Mad? Emblem

