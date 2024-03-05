Warhammer 40000 Astra Militarum Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

As the Season 2 Reloaded update approaches, the game will include a new Tracer Pack as part of the long-awaited Warhammer 40K crossover with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. There will be other packages in the game with a Warhammer theme besides this pack.

The bundle includes an Operator Skin, three weapon blueprints, and additional Warhammer-related items. This article has everything you need to know about this new bundle and whether or not it is worth buying.

What is the price of the Warhammer 40000 Astra Militarum Tracer Pack in Modern Warfare 3?

The Warhammer 40000 Astra Militarum Tracer Pack will cost 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP). If you decide to buy 2,400 CP from the store, it will cost you $20.

On the other hand, you can utilize any existing currency from previous purchases to offset the cost. The Call of Duty Store's CP-cash conversion is as follows:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

The bundle can be purchased from the store after you get a sufficient amount of CP, and it should be available right away.

What do the MW3 Warhammer 40000 Astra Militarum Tracer Pack and Warzone bundle include?

This is what's contained in the pack:

“Cadian Kasrkin” Operator Skin

“Munitorum Issue Blade” Melee Weapon Blueprint

“Hammer of the Emperor” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Born Soldier” Marksman Rifle Blueprint

“Tactical Pet: Servo Skull” Finishing Move

“Astra Militarum” Emblem

“Sacred Rosarius” Weapon Charm

“Warstorm” Loading Screen

“Cadia Stands” Calling Card

“War’s Decree” Large Decal

Both the rifle weapon blueprints are included with Lasrifle Tracers and Gorehammer Dismemberment.

Is the Warhammer 40000 Astra Militarum Tracer Pack worth the money?

This pack contains exclusive items from the Warhammer universe, so fans of both Warhammer and Call of Duty will definitely want to grab this pack while it's still available.

