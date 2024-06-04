Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is now available. This is one of three Gundam bundles leaked ahead of their release. The Mobile Suit Aerial XVX-016 is the main mobile suit of the protagonist Suletta Mercury. It debuted in the popular anime Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch from Mercury.

This article shares all the details regarding the Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone, including its price and content.

Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Operator in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone will cost 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP). Open the CoD HQ app and head to the store tab to get the bundle. The Tracer Pack is under the Featured section. You can purchase CP from the store if you don't have enough in your account.

Here is the in-game pricing of CP packages:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Aerial Beam Rifle blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here are all the items included in the Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone:

"XVX-016 Gundam Aerial" Operator skin for Doc (Finishing move: Neck Trauma )

Operator skin for Doc Neck Trauma "Aerial Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for MTZ-556 ( Tracer/Impact: Aerial Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for MTZ-556 ( Aerial Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Aerial Rebuild Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for KVD Enforcer ( Tracer/Impact: Aerial Tracers) ( Death Effect : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment)

Weapon Blueprint for KVD Enforcer ( Aerial Tracers) ( : Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment) "Escutcheon" Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield

Melle Blueprint for Riot Shield "Chuchu's Fury" Calling Card

Calling Card "Holder Mark" Emblem

Emblem "Holder Mark" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Cool" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Hots" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Suletta and Miorine" Large Decal

Large Decal "Nika and Chuchu" Large Decal

Large Decal "X-E01 Gundam Calibarn" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "FP/A-77 Gundam Pharact" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Sophie and Norea" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "The Witch from Mercury" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "The Witch and the Bride" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Best Pilot in Asticassia" Loading Screen

Is the Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial XVX-016 Tracer Pack is released as part of the Call of Duty x Gundam collaboration. This collaboration aims to unite fans by bringing out the best of both franchises. This Tracer pack contains the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial Operator skin with a customized death effect which makes this skin even more special.

The bundle includes blueprints for KVD Enforcer and MTZ-556 with hit effects known as tracers. Players who like Gundam-themed skins and the weapons mentioned above can purchase this Tracer pack.

