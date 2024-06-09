Emoting Ultra Skin Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

One of the most controversial bundles in MW3 Season 4 is finally out, called the Emoting Ultra Skin Tracer Pack. The bundle features multiple realistic emoji-like Operator skins which gathered mixed reactions from the Call of Duty community during its reveal. It's now available for purchase in the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in-game store.

Although some fans may find the bundle inappropriate for Call of Duty standards, those interested in purchasing it can find more details in the article below.

What is the price of the Emoting Ultra Skin Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Emoting Ultra Skin Tracer Pack costs a whopping 3,000 Call of Duty points. This is notably more expensive than the standard bundles players normally encounter in the game. However, you get more content from it than the standard bundles, which explains the pricing.

The new Emoji-themed bundle is now available in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Topping up the whole amount will cost you $27 to $30. Fortunately, you can reduce the price by using the extra points from your previous purchases.

Check the official CP-cash conversion in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Once you have enough CP for the bundle, go to the in-game store in MW3 or Warzone to complete the purchase.

What's included in the Emoting Ultra Skin Tracer Pack bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Emoting Ultra Skin Tracer Pack contains four Operator skins, two weapon blueprints, and some in-game accessories. From the name of the bundle, you can already guess that the contents of the pack are emoji-themed.

However, it is important to note that the skins have a realistic touch, so don't expect them to be similar to the cute, 2D faces you see on your phone screens.

Check the full contents of the bundle here:

"Cursed" Jabber Operator Skin

Jabber Operator Skin "Dead Inside and Out" Jabber Operator Skin

Jabber Operator Skin "Tongue Out, Guns Out" Jabber Operators Skin

Jabber Operators Skin "Seeing Stars" Jabber Operator Skin

Jabber Operator Skin "Laugh, Cry, Die" SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint

SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint "Looks that Kill" Lockwood MK2 Weapon Blueprint

Lockwood MK2 Weapon Blueprint 2x Legendary Aether Tool

"Let Your Feelings Out" Large Decal

Large Decal "Emoting" Loading Screen

Is the Emoting Ultra Skin Tracer Pack bundle worth buying?

If you are the type of player who welcomes quirky and unique cosmetics in Call of Duty, this new bundle is right up your alley. The aesthetic of the Operator skins and weapon blueprints is something we've never seen in the game before.

However, the skin's large head color and design make it easier to spot, so it's something to keep in mind if you are interested in buying the emoji bundle.

If you're looking for other bundles to purchase, you may also consider the Gundam skin line, which offers an extra boost in the ongoing Call of Duty x Gundam event.

