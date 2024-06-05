  • home icon
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event in MW3 and Warzone: All rewards, how to play, and more

By Ivy Lucas
Modified Jun 05, 2024 13:31 GMT
Gundam Legends event in MW3 and Warzone
Earn rewards in the Gundam Legends event in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Season 4 brings the highly anticipated Call of Duty x Gundam crossover to MW3 and Warzone with the Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event. Similar to the previous collab events in the game, players can unlock exclusive rewards by earning XP. These gifts include some in-game accessories and a weapon blueprint for Bruen MK9.

The event will run for two weeks from June 5 to June 19, 2024. For more details about the Gundam Legends event in MW3 and Warzone, read below.

How to get Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event rewards in MW3 and Warzone

Gundam event in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
As mentioned, the Call of Duty x Gundam crossover event in Season 4 will be another XP event. Players must play matches and collect predetermined XP points to unlock the respective rewards.

also-read-trending Trending

You can boost your XP yield by equipping the new Gundam skins in-game: the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial and RK-78-2 Gundam bundles. These skins are purchasable in the in-game store for 2,400 Call of Duty points each. You can use them during matches to gain an additional 2,500 XP per match.

All Mobile Suit Gundam Legends event rewards in MW3 and Warzone

A total of 14 Gundam-themed rewards are up for grabs during the event. Check the list below for the rewards list and the required XP for each:

  • "Asticassia Mark" Weapon Sticker - 9,500 XP
  • Double XP Token - 21,500 XP
  • "Gundam 45th Anniversary" Large Decal - 36,000 XP
  • Double Weapon XP Token - 58,000 XP
  • "White Base" Charm - 90,000 XP
  • "Zaku Head (Green)" Emblem - 130,000 XP
  • "Mobile Suit Gundam" Large Decal - 175,000 XP
  • "Char's Kick" Calling Card - 225,000 XP
  • Double Battle Pass XP Token - 285,000 XP
  • "A Little Push" Calling Card - 350,000 XP
  • "RX-78-2" Camo - 420,000 XP
  • "Guel, Elan, and Shadiq" Emblem - 500,000 XP
  • Tier Skip Battle Pass - 520,000 XP
  • "Calibarn Beam Rifle" Weapon Blueprint for Bruen MK9 - 550,000 XP

Note that these rewards are only available during the event duration, after which, players can no longer obtain them.

Whether you're a hardcore Gundam fan or a free skin enthusiast, these in-game cosmetics are a wonderful addition to your collection.

This covers everything you need to know about the new Gundam Legends event.

