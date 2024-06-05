How to unlock Combat Pack 4 on PlayStation for free in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty offers players a Combat Pack every season, which includes exclusive in-game items ranging from operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics. Similarly, this season has introduced Combat Pack 4 (Haze) for the fans. Moreover, if you are a PlayStation user, you are in luck, as Activision has these bundles for free for PS Plus users.

To know more about the content that is included in this Combat Pack and how to access it, read below.

How to get the PlayStation Combat Pack 4 for free in Warzone and MW3

Originally released on April 6, 2024, PlayStation Plus subscribers can now acquire this Combat Pack for free, coming with tons of new content like new Weapon blueprints and Operator skins. Just like the Season 3 Combat Pack, unlocking Combat Pack 4 for PlayStation Plus subscribers is a very straightforward process.

Here are the steps required to access it for free in Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone:

Head to the PlayStation Store on your console.

Select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and navigate to the Add-Ons section.

Locate and add the bundle to your library.

After finding the bundle and adding it to the library, players must restart the game to get Combat Pack 4 (Haze) in both Warzone and MW3.

What’s included in Combat Pack 4 (Haze) in Warzone and MW3?

The Combat Pack 4 (Haze) includes a total of seven items, which includes an Operator skin for Lockpick, two Weapon Blueprints, a charm, a sticker, a Large Decal, and an Emblem.

Here are all the things that are included:

“Chemical Warfare” Lockpick Operator Skin

“Composite Carbine” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Brushstroke Ballistics” Sniper Rifle Blueprint

“Mini Infiltrator” Weapon Charm

“Toxic Artist” Weapon Sticker

“Filming with Passion” Large Decal

“Infectious Vision” Emblem

By utilizing the subscription benefits, players can gain access to this Combat Pack.

