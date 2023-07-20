How to play as Homelander in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have received the Homelander skin as a result of a massive collaboration with The Boys. This cosmetic has been available in the in-game stores of both COD titles since July 16, 2023. The recently announced Season 4 Reloaded patch for both games had officially confirmed the collaboration between Call of Duty and The Boys.

Homelander is a popular anti-hero and the primary antagonist in that series. However, his skin isn't the only item related to The Boys currently available in both titles.

How to get Homelander bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Homelander bundle, which includes his skin, can be purchased from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's in-game stores. Priced at 2,400 CoD Points, this Homelander, features not only an operator skin but a whole ordeal of cosmetics and attachments for players to use.

Fans are exuberant as they find the contents of the bundle highly synergizing with Homelander's overall aesthetic and personality. The articles represent his presence within the series and definitely leave a mark on the game.

It must be noted that items from the collaboration with The Boys are not for sale as single entities and the entire bundle must be purchased to get access to the cosmetics. Following is the list of items available within the Homelander Bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

" Laser Everyone " Finishing Move

" Finishing Move " Bravado " Assault Rifle Blueprint

" Assault Rifle Blueprint " Vought Issue " Assault Rifle Blueprint

" Assault Rifle Blueprint " Superiority Complex " SMG Blueprint

" SMG Blueprint America’s Pauldron Weapon Charm

The Boys Homelander Loading Screen

Homelander Large Decal

Vile Emblem

Enthusiasts of The Boys are thrilled to see their favorite anti-hero being represented in such a popular title. With a great resemblance to the original character, the developers have outdone themselves with their commitment to reflecting Homelander's true character through his bundle.

The collaboration between Blizzard-Activision with The Boys, a series with such a huge following, fills fans with hope for even better collaborations in the near future. This unexpected turn of events has led to the release of quite a bit of fresh content within both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

For more news and regular updates regarding Call of Duty titles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.