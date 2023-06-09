Call of Duty Warzone 2 Vondel trailer teases collaboration with The Boys

The fourth season trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was displayed at the Summer Game Fest 2023, and it excited fans while hinting to the community that the game could collaborate with Amazon Prime's original show, The Boys. Furthermore, the brief video was exquisitely made with excellent graphical designs and spectacular gameplay showcasing the new Resurgence Map Vondel.

Collaborations with popular series, figures, and more are nothing new for Call of Duty. Previously, fans have seen numerous such collaborations, including Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and top athletes like Lionel Messi, Kevin Durant, and others. The Boys may appear in Warzone 2 in the upcoming update.

The Boys crossover in Warzone 2's upcoming Season 4 update

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Drop into the new urban playground Vondel on June 14 in Season 04 of Call of Duty

The Boys is a popular series that showcases a dark action comic drama. It has shock factors that offer fascinating perspectives on the show and compel viewers to appreciate it. Superheroes have always been praised, but the show depicts a scenario in which they abuse their strengths, forcing the powerless to confront the superpowers.

Warzone 2 may work with the renowned show 'The Boys' and include popular characters such as Billy Butcher and Homelander as operators. The crossover is just a hypothesis since the trailer featured the show's logo at the conclusion. Fans can see the logo drawn on the wall at exactly 1:02 min. The community quickly connected the dots and concluded that the upcoming season of Warzone 2 will contain characters from the popular series "The Boys."

For the time being, nothing is guaranteed because neither Activision nor Amazon has officially stated anything regarding this collaboration. However, fans can undoubtedly hope since nothing is shown without reason. The developers may wish for the community to become confused and debate the topic.

About Vondel Map in Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Nikto makes his return to Season 04 of Call of Duty on June 14, ready to execute a mysterious and nefarious takeover. The assault of Vondel begins.

The creators have not fully unveiled the Vondel map, but they have stated that the map's size would be between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, implying that it will be a decent-sized map that can accommodate all modes. However, during the launch, gamers will only be able to play Resurgence, DMZ, and Lockdown LTM.

Furthermore, the map will be available for battle royale, but no exact date has been specified. Nonetheless, it will be added sometime during Season 4.

Warzone 2 Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

