Modern Warfare 2 to get "The Haunting" special maps in Season 6

The highly anticipated Season 06: The Haunting of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone begins to unfurl as the icy tendrils of autumn arrive. This season, which begins on September 27 at 9 am PT across all platforms, delivers several Halloween-themed delights for gamers to enjoy, with the crown gem being "The Haunting" unique maps.

These maps attest to the distinct blend of terror, intrigue, and excitement that "The Haunting" brings to Season 06 of Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2. The event kicks off in the middle of the season, bringing Halloween-themed maps, modes, events, and more to both games.

In this article, we'll go through everything about the two event-based maps in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6.

"The Haunting" special maps in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

Expand Tweet

Beginning with the mid-season update, the Halloween spirit will be alive and well with two map updates: El Asilo celebrates Dia de Muertos, while the Embassy becomes the site of a horrific zombie onslaught.

The event comes with the release of four new Multiplayer levels, a Battle Pass loaded with devilishly fun Operators and Weapon Blueprints, and more. Expect spine-chilling shocks and intense clashes from launch.

The dark atmosphere indicative of terrifying fright nights in the event in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 adds to the suspense. As part of "Operation Nightmare," prepare to travel through spine-chilling landscapes and ominous lighting while uncovering mysteries hidden deep within each map.

El Asilo

El Asilo map in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

This map is inspired by a derelict asylum in the middle of the night, filled with supernatural powers. The asylum's mysterious corners and spooky hallways boost the stakes, providing both close-quarters combat and long-range sniper duels, creating continual excitement and tension.

Embassy

Embassy map in Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Players fight in a majestic yet spooky embassy facility situated against a blood-red moon. With its shadowy corridors, official chambers, and confusing underground portions, the embassy acts as a battleground where lights flicker and shadows deceive, providing a tense edge to every fight.

Expand Tweet

Patch Notes from Infinity Ward and Raven Software should be available before Season 06's release.

These maps attest to the unique blend of terror, intrigue, and excitement that "The Haunting" provides to Season 06 of Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2. This season, prepare to face the immense terrors and engage in action-packed, terrifying battles.