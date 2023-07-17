Best Sniper-support loadout for Vondel in Warzone 2

On July 12, 2023, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released its mid-season "Reloaded" update, which includes plenty of new content, various gameplay modifications, and weapon adjustments to help balance the game. Notably, Season 4 introduced an expanded health pool, resulting in weaker weaponry. However, the most recent update solved this by adjusting each weapon to comply with the new gameplay paradigm.

As a result, the Lachmann Sub SMG has emerged as the primary choice for Sniper support in the Vondel map. This map was launched in Season 4 and quickly became popular. The battlefield is well-designed and visually appealing, offering players a variety of battle scenarios spanning from long-range to close-range combat.

Snipers are excellent at securing vantage points and gaining an advantage over opponents; players cannot achieve their desired superiority without a competent Sniper support weapon.

The following article provides a detailed guide for players looking to excel in various battle situations. Season 3 Reloaded has added the Battle Royale mode in the Vondel map. Players can dominate the battlefield and get favorable results by using the recommended attachments and class setup for the Lachmann Sub.

Best Sniper-support weapon: Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2's Vondel map

The Lachmann Sub is a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) in Warzone 2 and one of the greatest close-range weapons. It has outstanding mobility and a high firing rate, making it devastating in close-range combat. It provides the necessary power and is easy to operate. This weapon requires little practice to master.

The weapon's base stats stand at an 800 rpm firing rate, 540 m/s muzzle firing, ADS time of 200 ms, and 150 TTK up to eight meters. The weapon loses efficiency with extended distances and should only be used in close-quarters combat.

Vondel has various small areas that will necessitate the Lachmann Sub's ability, and if partnered with a Sniper like the FJX Imperium, it can allow you to control the battlefield.

What are the best attachments for the Lachmann Sub?

The Lachmann Sub's performance can be further enhanced in Warzone 2 with proper attachments. It can be tuned to increase its effectiveness in medium-range battles. The right configuration is required to maximize the weapon's potential.

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM (vertical +0.50; horizontal +0.40)

L38 Falcon 226MM (vertical +0.50; horizontal +0.40) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.50; horizontal -51.00)

VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.50; horizontal -51.00) Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal +2.40)

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal +2.40) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical +1.00; horizontal -0.45)

Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical +1.00; horizontal -0.45) Magazine: 40-round Mag

The L38 Falcon 226MM barrel and the VLK LZR 7MW pair well and are engineered for superior ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, aiming stability, and movement speed.

The Meer Recoil-56 Factory stock and the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip enhance the recoil control, aiming stability, and sprint speed.

Finally, the 40-round Magazine adds 10 more bullets to the chamber.

What is the best class setup for the Lachmann Sub?

To excel in Warzone 2's Vondel map, you must have an appropriate class setup that includes proper perks, tactical equipment, lethal gear, and a primary weapon.

Primary weapon: FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.