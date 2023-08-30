Unhinged Solos in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded explained

Call of Duty is bringing back the legendary Unhinged Solos single multiplayer mode with the August 30 MW2 and Warzone 2 patch notes, shaking up the battle royale with a larger squad size and more potential turmoil. With its Assimilation function, this mode splits down squad dynamics barriers by letting players join another player's team by using this function.

This patch note of Season 5 Reloaded brings plenty of classic and entertaining match types to the widely popular battle royale mode, such as the Armored Royale, Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence, and Unhinged Solos mode.

This new feature in Warzone 2 will undoubtedly put your squad's allegiance to the test. This adds a new dimension of strategy because you may face a squad of six players, which will be challenging to handle. This article covers everything about the new mode in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.

Unhinged Solos mode in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Players in Unhinged Solos can add more players and make their squad in the game by utilizing Assimilation to add opposing players to their squad. Squads can include up to six members. It concentrates on the game's proximity chat function. Players may utilize their ping wheel to request that other players join their squad.

In Unhinged Solos, you start with the regular maximum player count of 100. This mode allows you to use the Assimilation tool to build your team rather than refill it as in standard playlists, but the maximum squad size is up to six players.

For those unfamiliar with Assimilation, it allows you to put together a bigger squad using enemy Operators, giving you more options than killing everyone you come across.

You can accomplish this by accessing the ping wheel and selecting either join or invite a player. If agreed upon, the two teams can be merged. A massive team in a battle royale is something that can help you overwhelm the enemies on the battlefield.

Unhinged Solos Mode in Warzone 2's multiplayer gains an altogether new dynamic. Finding the ideal teammates to add to your squad is an innovative strategy. But you don't want to be overly picky or take too long because you might come up on a team with six players already, leaving your smaller squad exposed.

Expand Tweet

Working together with another team in this mode allows you to possibly quadruple your squad size, which can easily change the battle. Think twice before eliminating an opponent team since they may hold the key to victory.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information on Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.