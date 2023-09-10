Bunny Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

The Bunny Operator bundle is the newest addition to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as part of Season 5's exciting collaboration with hip-hop superstars Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. The theme adds an interesting edge to this unique combination of gaming and hip-hop. This creative approach provides a whimsical touch and demonstrates the developers' dedication to mixing innovation and cultural trends in the gaming industry.

While the Bunny theme isn't new in Warzone 2 and MW2, it's still among enthusiasts. This new bundle addition is expected to attract the existing player base by offering a variety of intriguing in-game goodies. This article provides gamers with detailed information on the bundle's price and included content, assuring that they have all of the required information before purchasing.

Bunny Operator bundle price in Warzone 2 and MW2

The arrival of the Bunny Operator, also known as the "Hippin' Hoppin'" bundle, welcomes the return of the bunny theme, in which the bunny Operator known as Klaus receives a gorgeous assortment of new skins and a slew of intriguing in-game goods.

The price of the bundle is set at 2400 COD points, which is equivalent to roughly 20$. The tag possibly appears excessive, but the inclusion of two beautifully designed skins and an assortment of fascinating accessories more than justifies the cost.

Gamers can visit the in-game store, which is prominently displayed in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, to obtain this appealing bundle. However, it is critical to guarantee that the necessary in-game currency is easily accessible.

In-game currency, referred to as COD points, can easily obtained through platform-specific marketplaces like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store. Players may anticipate their COD points to be easily integrated into both game titles after successfully completing the purchase.

The following are the CoD Points' real-world currency prices:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Bunny Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Bunny Operator bundle comprises nine items: two operator skins, two weapon blueprints, a finishing move, a charm, a sticker, a loading screen, and an emblem. All of these enhance the visual gameplay elements within the community.

The complete breakdown of the items is listed below:

Klaus "MC Hips" Operator Skin

Klaus "MC Hops" Operator Skin

Finishing Move "Hip Hop Hurt"

Kastov-74u Assault Rifle "Bussin'" Weapon Blueprint

Lachmann Sub SMG "CAP" Weapon Blueprint

Charm "MC Hops"

Sticker "Hip Hop Subway"

Loading Screen "Express All Sides"

Emblem "Boomxbox"

The content above covers everything related to the Bunny Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 in Season 5 Reloaded.