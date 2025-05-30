Player Level icons are disappearing from match-made lobbies in Warzone Season 4

Warzone Season 4 is so far facing a multitude of issues. The new update was released on May 29, 2025, and has already faced flak from fans for glitches and bugs that are making it difficult to have a positive playing experience. One such bug essentially makes Player Levels and their icons disappear inside game lobbies.

Ad

So, if you are unable to see the level of your opponent or even for your own account during a match, it's due to a bug that is currently under investigation. Here's more about the COD developers' official notice.

COD devs acknowledge Player Level icons' disappearance from match lobbies in Warzone Season 4

Once you're in the game, the action is fast-paced, and you usually encounter many players who may end up being your kills or vice versa. However, seeing the Player Level icons for yourself or the opponent generally gives you an idea of the kind of players you are up against and how you might fare.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, following the latest season update, a new bug has made it impossible to see these icons. The game's developers took to the official @CODUpdates account and announced on May 30, 2025, that the icons' disappearance is linked to a bug. As of the time of writing, this issue is being investigated and may be solved in the upcoming 24 hours.

The @CODUpdates page has been very active since the release of Warzone Season 4, as many issues regarding the update have been surfacing, such as game crashes, FPS stuttering, and more.

Ad

As of this writing, Warzone is somewhat unstable. Fans are advised to keep an eye on the official channels to receive timely updates about the state of the game.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More