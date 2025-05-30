Player Level icons are disappearing from match-made lobbies in Warzone Season 4

Warzone Season 4 is so far facing a multitude of issues. The new update was released on May 29, 2025, and has already faced flak from fans for glitches and bugs that are making it difficult to have a positive playing experience. One such bug essentially makes Player Levels and their icons disappear inside game lobbies.
So, if you are unable to see the level of your opponent or even for your own account during a match, it's due to a bug that is currently under investigation. Here's more about the COD developers' official notice.
COD devs acknowledge Player Level icons' disappearance from match lobbies in Warzone Season 4
Once you're in the game, the action is fast-paced, and you usually encounter many players who may end up being your kills or vice versa. However, seeing the Player Level icons for yourself or the opponent generally gives you an idea of the kind of players you are up against and how you might fare.
However, following the latest season update, a new bug has made it impossible to see these icons. The game's developers took to the official @CODUpdates account and announced on May 30, 2025, that the icons' disappearance is linked to a bug. As of the time of writing, this issue is being investigated and may be solved in the upcoming 24 hours.
The @CODUpdates page has been very active since the release of Warzone Season 4, as many issues regarding the update have been surfacing, such as game crashes, FPS stuttering, and more.
As of this writing, Warzone is somewhat unstable. Fans are advised to keep an eye on the official channels to receive timely updates about the state of the game.
Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:
- All known bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4
- All changes in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4
- Warzone Season 4: Every weapon buff and nerf
- All WZ RP rewards in Season 4 and how to get them
- All new weapons in Black Ops 6 and WZ Season 4
- Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are collaborating for WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 4
- You can use a potato as a grenade in WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 4
- You can get the OG Stitch skin in WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 4, but for a price