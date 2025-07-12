When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 release?

If you're wondering when Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 will be released, you're in the right place. The much-anticipated season, especially exciting for Zombies fans, is set to go live on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. Similar to previous seasonal updates, it will introduce several new additions to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.

This article will provide the exact release date and time for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 based on the in-game Battle Pass timer.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned above, the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 update is scheduled to be launched on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. This date is based on the in-game Battle Pass timer, which, at the time of writing (July 12, 2025), shows 26 days remaining.

Battle pass timer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

While delays are always possible, they are rare. If everything goes according to plan, the update should release on the scheduled date and time.

Below is a list of the release dates and times for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 across all major regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) August 7, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) August 7, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) August 7, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) August 7, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) August 7, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) August 7, 2025, at 6 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) August 7, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) August 7, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) August 7, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) August 8, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) August 8, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 8, 2025, at 2 AM

Everything we know about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5

Currently, there is little to no official information about upcoming content, but a few leaks have surfaced regarding what might be added to the game.

Before diving into said leaks, however, let’s talk about Zombies. Season 5 is expected to introduce the final Zombies map, continuing the ongoing storyline. This is big news for Zombies fans, as they’ll finally see how the story unfolds. While the map’s official name hasn’t been confirmed, earlier rumors pointed to Janus Tower. However, recent in-game voice lines suggest that the map might be called The Reckoning.

Another feature that will reportedly appear in the new Zombies map is the Grappling Hook, previously seen in the Emergence mission of the Black Ops 6 campaign. The new map is rumored to include multiple towers, seen in the final cutscene of the Shattered Veil main mission, which would make the Grappling Hook a useful tool for traversal.

Leakers have also uncovered datamined codenames hinting at future weapons across Multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. The most notable is the potential return of the MP40 SMG. Other weapons include a special item called the Wand, and two melee weapons called the Gloves and Chainsaw, respectively. However, beyond these codenames, no additional details are currently available.

Another leaked feature that may appear in multiplayer is an Audio Visualizer. Gameplay footage shared by leakers shows a system that visually displays the direction of sounds like footsteps and gunfire on the screen, providing players with better environmental awareness. Keep in mind that while this feature does appear functional in leaked clips, it has not been officially confirmed by the developers.

