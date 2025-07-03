MP40 SMG is rumored to return in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5

The MP40 is a popular submachine gun in Call of Duty, and a recent leak suggests it may return in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with the Season 5 update. The leak originates from a datamined file shared by a well-known CoD leaker, @realityuk_, which alludes to the weapon’s return based on the filename.

The MP40 has appeared in several Call of Duty titles, especially those set during World War II, as well as in multiple Black Ops games. Given its history, a return in Season 5 seems plausible.

This article will delve into the leak and explain how it hints at the possible return of the MP40 SMG in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

The MP40 SMG may return to Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 5

Recently, the leaker shared several datamined filenames, one of which is "t10_sm_p57_mpug40," seemingly hinting at the MP40. The prefix “sm” likely stands for submachine gun, while “mpug40” closely resembles the MP40 SMG, fueling speculation that the weapon might return in Season 5.

With Season 4 Reloaded currently live, players have already seen two new weapons: a melee weapon called the Pickaxe and a special weapon known as the Olympia. However, there have been no official announcements about what to expect in the upcoming season.

That said, multiple leaks and rumors are circulating about new content arriving in Season 5. Among them, the MP40 stands out as one of the most intriguing additions, known for its reliability and strength in close-range combat. If reintroduced, it could become a popular pick.

Still, as this information is based on leaks, it should be taken with a grain of salt, and expectations should be kept in check until official confirmation arrives.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes

There are other leaks as well, including a potential crossover between Call of Duty and American Dad, the popular animated sitcom. Another leak suggests that Sims may also return as a playable character. He was previously featured in Black Ops Cold War and briefly appeared in Black Ops 6 as a supporting character.

Zombies fans might also be in for a major update, as reports point to a final Zombies map titled Janus Tower, which could arrive with the Season 5 update. Since Season 4 introduced no new Zombies maps or storyline progression, many believe Season 5 will pick up the narrative.

With Season 6 expected to be the final season of the game, it's unlikely that developers would delay the next major Zombies update any further, as leaving the story on hold for two straight seasons wouldn’t be ideal.

