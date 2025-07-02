How to unlock Pickaxe in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Pickaxe is a new melee weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6, introduced as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. It’s a T-shaped tool traditionally used to break hard materials, but in Call of Duty, it serves as a melee weapon capable of one-hit kills. While it has a medium attack speed, its range is short.
In close quarters or congested areas, this weapon excels when quick melee action is needed. It can be unlocked for free by following a specific procedure.
This article explains how to unlock the Pickaxe in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to get the Pickaxe in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Pickaxe melee weapon in Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 is part of the limited-time Beavis & Butt-Head event. To unlock it for free, you must collect XP during the event. While the exact XP requirement is currently hidden, the titular melee weapon is the ninth reward on the free track, and unlocking it should require a moderate amount of Experience Points.
The Beavis & Butt-Head event features both free and paid reward tracks. There are a total of 20 rewards: 10 available for free, and 10 exclusive to the Premium Track. The latter costs 1,100 COD Points, equivalent to 9.99 USD.
Fortunately, the Pickaxe is included in the free reward track, meaning anyone can unlock it simply by reaching the required XP milestone without spending COD Points.
Also read: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes
All Beavis & Butt-Head event rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6
To unlock all 20 rewards, including the paid ones, you’ll need to purchase the Premium Track. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards and the XP required to unlock each one:
Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes
