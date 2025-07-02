How to unlock Pickaxe in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Pickaxe is a new melee weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6, introduced as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. It’s a T-shaped tool traditionally used to break hard materials, but in Call of Duty, it serves as a melee weapon capable of one-hit kills. While it has a medium attack speed, its range is short.

In close quarters or congested areas, this weapon excels when quick melee action is needed. It can be unlocked for free by following a specific procedure.

This article explains how to unlock the Pickaxe in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get the Pickaxe in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Pickaxe melee weapon in Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 is part of the limited-time Beavis & Butt-Head event. To unlock it for free, you must collect XP during the event. While the exact XP requirement is currently hidden, the titular melee weapon is the ninth reward on the free track, and unlocking it should require a moderate amount of Experience Points.

Event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Beavis & Butt-Head event features both free and paid reward tracks. There are a total of 20 rewards: 10 available for free, and 10 exclusive to the Premium Track. The latter costs 1,100 COD Points, equivalent to 9.99 USD.

Fortunately, the Pickaxe is included in the free reward track, meaning anyone can unlock it simply by reaching the required XP milestone without spending COD Points.

All Beavis & Butt-Head event rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6

To unlock all 20 rewards, including the paid ones, you’ll need to purchase the Premium Track. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards and the XP required to unlock each one:

Rewards (Free) Rewards (Premium Track) Required Experience Points (XP) "Coach Buzzcut" new Operator "Beavis" New Operator Instant Reward "Class Clowns" Loading Screen "Frog Smacker" Melee Blueprint (hidden) "Rev Renegade" Emblem "Dumbass" Finishing Move (hidden) 1 Hour Double XP Token "Hot Cheese" Saug SMG Weapon Blueprint (hidden) "Coach Rage" Sticker "One Braincell" animated Emblem (hidden) "SVD Full Auto Mod" Attachment "We Rock" Emote (hidden) "Todd" new Operator "Rockin The Couch" animated Calling Card (hidden) 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token "Death Rock" AK-74 Weapon Blueprint (hidden) "Pickaxe" new Melee Weapon "Cornholio" Gun Screen (hidden) "Olympia" new Special Weapon "Butt-Head" new Operator (hidden)

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More