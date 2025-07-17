Recently, an issue in Warzone Resurgence has caused loadout prices to appear different at Buy Stations. The developers quickly acknowledged this problem and are currently investigating it. A patch is expected soon.

Many players initially believed this was an intentional change rather than a bug, leading to confusion and frustration. The sudden increase in loadout prices caught many off guard.

In this article, we’ll break down everything we know about the issue, possible causes, and when players can expect a fix in Warzone Resurgence.

Buy Station loadout issue in Warzone Resurgence explored

Let’s dive deeper into the issue in case you’re unaware. In Warzone Resurgence Ranked Play (Trios), the loadout prices at Buy Stations have unexpectedly increased to $20,000, a significant jump. However, the issue is only present in the Ranked Play mode, which was introduced recently with the Season 4 Reloaded update.

As for the potential cause, it may have stemmed from the minor Warzone patch released on July 16, 2025. This change may have been unintentionally introduced during the implementation of the patch. Fortunately, the developers promptly acknowledged the issue via their official X handle and confirmed they are actively investigating it.

Since Ranked Play is considered a high-stakes mode and players are always trying to climb the skill divisions, even a minor change like this can negatively impact the overall experience. Therefore, resolving the issue quickly is crucial.

However, since the issue has already been acknowledged, we can expect a quick fix, possibly within a day, through another minor patch.

Also read: How to play Resurgence Casual in Warzone

The minor Warzone patch released on July 16, 2025, primarily focused on balancing two overpowered DMRs that had been dominating the game: the TR-2 and the DM-10.

While the DM-10 had already received a nerf in a previous patch, it continued to overpower long-range engagements. To address this, both weapons received significant adjustments.

For the DM-10, its maximum and minimum damage values were reduced from 78 to 63 and from 60 to 50, respectively. As for the TR-2, both its maximum and minimum damage values were also decreased from 59 to 45. Additionally, the TR-2 received further nerfs affecting ADS speed, bullet velocity, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Beyond weapon balancing, the patch also resolved several bugs. This included an issue that prevented players from exiting the Ranked Play playlist lobby after joining, another that caused errors when editing attachments on a custom class during a match, and more.

