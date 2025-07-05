New Olympia shotgun is extremely powerful in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Olympia shotgun is a new weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies introduced with the Season 4 Reloaded update, and it’s incredibly powerful against the undead. However, longtime players will recognize it from its previous appearances in Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2. Now returning in Black Ops 6, the developers kept its performance in Zombies mode up to expectations.

This article covers everything about the Olympia, including the ideal setup, recommended Perk Augments, and the optimal loadout to help you unlock its full potential and decimate undead hordes, special enemies, and even bosses in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Best Olympia setup to use in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Olympia in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a special weapon that can be unlocked through the Beavis and Butt-Head event. As a special weapon, it only offers two attachment slots for customization. The best choice here is to equip the Cut-Off Stock, which boosts your handling by improving ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time.

Beyond attachments, the key to unlocking the Olympia’s full potential lies in customizing Augments within specific Perks. When equipped in-game, these Augments grant powerful effects that significantly enhance the weapon’s performance.

Pack-a-Punching the Olympia grants it the Dragon’s Breath ability (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrDalekJD)

Those unfamiliar with the Olympia shotgun might initially feel it is ineffective in early rounds because, in its base form, the shotgun holds only two shells and requires frequent reloading.

However, once you upgrade it to Pack-a-Punch I, the weapon transforms with the name Pluto, featuring a four-round chamber that comes with the Dragon’s Breath ability. Each shot now fires incendiary shells that ignite enemies, making it extremely lethal.

The Olympia is most effective when facing hordes of zombies, as a single shot can eliminate multiple enemies at once. So the best strategy is to group up zombies and then use the weapon on them. Additionally, increasing the weapon’s rarity further enhances its performance.

It’s especially powerful against special enemies like Manglers, where a well-placed close-range headshot can potentially eliminate them in a single shot.

As the Olympia has a low ammo capacity, this is where Perk Augments become essential. To maximize the weapon’s effectiveness, you must equip the right combination of perks and Augments.

First and foremost, it’s recommended to use Speed Cola, as it significantly increases your reload speed.

Additionally, the following perks and their respective Augments will help boost damage, improve accuracy, and even increase your magazine size to compensate for the shotgun's limited ammo:

Recommended Perks and Augments

Elemental Pop

Major Augment: Imperil Peach (Enemies that hit you have a chance to trigger a random Ammo Mod)

Imperil Peach (Enemies that hit you have a chance to trigger a random Ammo Mod) Minor Augment: Vulnera Bean (Slightly increase enemy elemental weakness damage)

Death Perception

Major Augment: Critical Eye (Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot)

Critical Eye (Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot) Minor Augment: Bird's Eye View (The minimap's scan rate increased)

Deadshot Daiquiri

Major Augment: Dead Again (Critical hits have a chance of adding a bullet to your magazine).

Dead Again (Critical hits have a chance of adding a bullet to your magazine). Minor Augment: Dead Draw (Reduce hip-fire spread)

Double tap

Major Augment: Double Standard (All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons).

Double Standard (All non-critical shots do double damage. Only applies to normal bullet weapons). Minor Augment: Double Play (Killing 2 enemies in quick succession will give you a chance to return 2 rounds to your magazine. Only applies to normal bullet weapons).

With this perk combination, even though the shotgun only holds four rounds, eliminating hordes of zombies can automatically return bullets to your chamber. This reduces the need to reload frequently.

With this setup, you can easily progress through rounds and complete the main mission, especially on maps like Liberty Falls and Terminus Island. While the Olympia still performs well on other maps and against bosses, there are alternative weapons that offer greater effectiveness in those fights.

