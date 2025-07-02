How to unlock Olympia Shotgun in Warzone and Black Ops 6

With the Season 4 Reloaded update, the beloved Olympia Shotgun is now officially available in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Known for its two-barrel, high-damage design, the Olympia has deep roots in Call of Duty history, especially among longtime Zombies fans. It joins the lineup as a special weapon, and thankfully, unlocking it doesn’t require any tedious grind, just some focused play during an event.
Here’s everything you need to know about the unlocking procedure.
How to get your hands on the Olympia Shotgun in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
You must participate in the Beavis and Butthead event included with the Season 4 Reloaded update in order to unlock the Olympia. This event includes a free reward track (yes, no Battle Pass needed) where you progress by playing the game.
Whether you’re running Multiplayer, slaying Zombies, or dropping into Warzone, you’ll build up event XP just by doing what you’d normally do — eliminating enemies, surviving longer, completing mode-specific tasks, and so on.
The Olympia Shotgun is one of the free prizes you can get as you advance through the event tiers. Unlock it through progression, and it’s yours permanently in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
If grinding out tiers isn’t your thing, or you want to try the weapon right away, you’ll have the option to buy a store bundle that includes a Blueprint version of the Olympia. It’s a shortcut, but not a full unlock.
While the Blueprint lets you use a pre-built version of the weapon, you won’t be able to modify attachments or level it up until you unlock the base version through the event (or later via the Armory). So, it’s more of a preview than a permanent loadout option.
If you don’t manage to complete the event in time, there's no need to fret. Even after Season 5 kicks off, the Olympia won’t vanish forever. Instead, it’ll be added to the Armory, which means you’ll be able to unlock it later by completing standard in-game challenges or racking up match XP.
This would definitely be a slower path, but at least it guarantees that the weapon isn't locked away behind a one-time event.
