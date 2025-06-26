Where to watch CDL 2025 Championship and start time for all regions

The CDL 2025 Championship is set to kick off on June 26, 2025, with matches starting at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET every day. This year’s Championship Weekend is also making headlines for another reason — it is the first time the CDL Championship is being hosted outside the United States. The season's best eight teams are traveling to Kitchener, Canada.
In this article, we tell you where to watch all the matches and provide the start time for all major regions.
Where to watch the CDL 2025 Championship
Every match will be streamed live on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Here, you’ll find full commentary, pro-level analysis, post-match interviews, and those wild highlight reels we all love.
Visit YouTube.com/CODLeague to catch the action. Additionally, viewers can earn free in-game rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone by simply watching matches. All you need to do is link your Activision account to your YouTube account before the stream starts, and you’ll start unlocking drops as the matches roll on.
CDL 2025 Championship: Start time for all regions
The tournament officially kicks off on June 26, 2025, with matches starting at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET each day. The action begins with Vancouver Surge taking on Miami Heretics in the first match of the event.
Here’s a quick time zone breakdown so you know exactly when to jump in based on where you are:
- 12 pm PT – US West Coast
- 3 pm ET – US East Coast
- 8 pm BST – United Kingdom
- 9 pm CET – Central Europe
- 12:30 am IST – India
- 5 am AEST – Australia
Matches can run long, especially as teams dig deep in later rounds, so it’s worth tuning in early or staying up if you're in a later time zone. YouTube will have countdowns and reminders live before each day starts. Make sure your accounts are linked and your alerts are set.
