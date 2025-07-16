Call of Duty Next details for Black Ops 7 leaked

A new leak has surfaced, hinting that Call of Duty Next for Black Ops 7 is expected to take place at the end of September 2025. Previously, CoD: Next 2024 was held on October 5 and unveiled all the key details about Black Ops 6. However, this time, the event may be scheduled about a week earlier than last year.

This article covers the leaked information regarding Call of Duty: Next for Black Ops 7 — read on to learn more.

Call of Duty Next for Black Ops 7 may take place sooner than you expect

Recently, a popular Call of Duty leaker, @TheGhostOfHope, shared on X that Call of Duty Next for Black Ops 7 is expected to take place at the end of September in Las Vegas. This event will reportedly be followed by a beta test of the title.

To reiterate, this is just a leak, and no official information regarding Call of Duty Next has been confirmed, as of this writing. As always, players are advised to take such leaks with a grain of salt.

As for confirmed details, the worldwide reveal of Black Ops 7 is set to take place during Gamescom 2025, specifically at the Opening Night Live (ONL) showcase. While this reveal may be limited in scope, we can expect a campaign-focused trailer featuring cinematics and gameplay footage.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. There’s still a lot more to uncover, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and other core mechanics. Based on past reveals, it's likely that the Gamescom showcase will primarily highlight the campaign, possibly introducing main characters and teasing key elements like map settings, new mechanics, and more.

Regarding Zombies, there might be a few additional hints. The official teaser for Black Ops 7 included a very brief glimpse of the Zombie mode, suggesting that more details could be shared during the reveal.

That said, Call of Duty Next will likely be the more comprehensive event, offering an in-depth look at all aspects of the game. While the leaked period offers a general timeline, we can expect official confirmations to follow after Gamescom 2025.

If you're wondering when the worldwide reveal of Black Ops 7 will take place, mark your calendars for Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, which kicks off on August 19, 2025, at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CEST.

You can watch the livestream on Gamescom’s official event page, or tune in via YouTube or Twitch.

