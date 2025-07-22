Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes explored

If you’ve recently tried jumping into split screen mode in Black Ops 6 and couldn’t get it to work, you’re definitely not the only one. Whether it’s the second player getting kicked out, the game refusing to recognize a second controller, or split screen just not loading at all. This issue has been giving console players a serious headache since Season 2 launched.

But here’s the good news. While the bug is frustrating (and kind of confusing), there’s a workaround to potentially get things running again. And until Treyarch drops an official patch, this way is worth trying to get back into co-op action.

Note: The potential solutions mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

Black Ops 6 split screen not working error: Possible reasons

Treyarch hasn’t dropped all the technical details, but here’s what’s going on according to players and community feedback:

The bug kicks out Player 2 when trying to join from inside multiplayer or Zombies lobbies.

Split screen won’t activate even if the second controller is on and signed in.

Sometimes it glitches out completely and refuses to show the join option.

The problem seems to be triggered by how and when you try to add the second player, not your console or connection. Treyarch has officially acknowledged the bug and listed it on its Known Issues page, so a fix is expected. But for now, this is how to make it work.

Black Ops 6 split screen not working error: Possible fixes

Keep Checking Treyarch's official support website for updates (Image via Activision)

Here’s what has worked for many players:

1) Start from the first screen

Don’t try to add Player 2 inside the game lobby. Instead, go back to the very beginning.

Launch Black Ops 6.

When you see the menu with Black Ops 6 and Warzone, stop there.

Select Black Ops 6, but don’t go any further yet.

Now, turn on the second controller, log into a real account (not a guest), and press X (PS5) or A (Xbox) to join.

Once Player 2 is connected on this screen, you can continue into multiplayer or Zombies like normal. This seems to bypass the bug completely.

2) PS5-specific variation

Some PlayStation 5 players have had better luck by joining from the very first "Call of Duty" screen, the one that shows up before you even select a game mode.

If the first method doesn’t work, try this one instead. The timing seems to matter more than anything else.

3) Check for game updates

Before trying anything else, make sure the game is fully updated.

Check for the latest patch in your console’s update section.

Restart the game once it’s updated.

Sometimes, small hotfixes are quietly rolled out to fix issues like this.

4) Keep an eye on Treyarch’s known issues list

Since this bug is on their radar, you can expect a fix soon. Keep an eye on

Treyarch’s support site

Call of Duty’s social media channels

Reddit or community forums

When the update drops, it’ll likely fix this bug for good.

Split screen bugs like this are a pain, especially when all you want is to play with someone sitting right next to you. But luckily, there’s no need to sit around waiting. A few extra steps at the right screen can get you back into the game and playing like usual.

