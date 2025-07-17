Call of Duty 2027 to reportedly have martial arts

Call of Duty 2027 may just take movement and combat to the next level by introducing martial arts. CoD is a franchise that introduces new titles annually. We already know that the series' 2025 game is going to be Black Ops 7. In the meantime, reports on CoD 2027 have already begun to surface, in the form of rumors and leaks from prominent sources like @TheGhostOfHope.

In a recent post, @TheGhostOfHope speculated that Call of Duty 2027 may just focus on movement from an entirely new perspective. Furthermore, combat changes may also be a central focus.

Note: This article is based on leaks and third-party claims and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty 2027 could make you "karate chop" your opponents

Let's make one thing clear: Call of Duty 2027 is still in the distant future. CoD officials have not mentioned a word of it, and most of the information we receive comes from leakers and dataminers. That being said, @TheGhostOfHope has been a prominent voice in the community and also often a source of accurate information.

In a recent post that the leaker called "exclusive," they suggested that Call of Duty 2027 will focus extensively on movement. However, jetpacks or other movement tech may not be a part of these plans.

Furthermore, new mechanics could involve martial arts, including the ability to "karate chop" your opponents. Here is what @TheGhostOfHope wrote:

"There may be a focus on martial arts within the gameplay with 'karate kicks' and 'karate chops' as examples."

If this turns out to be accurate, fans can expect a great evolution in terms of combat as compared to the current version of the game. High-level martial arts in a game such as Call of Duty sounds somewhat out of place. Usually, guns and melee attacks take the center stage in these titles.

Incorporating close-quarter combat outside of finishers would certainly take Call of Duty 2027 to the next level. As of now, however, the information remains somewhat vague. The leaker also suggested that the aforementioned title would be led by Sledgehammer Games and may kick off a brand-new sub-franchise in the COD universe.

So far, titles such as Black Ops and Modern Warfare have been household names for FPS players. That said, a new COD sub-franchise may just be the fresh take the brand needs.

