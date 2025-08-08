Free Self-Revive Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning, the final map for Zombies, was launched with Season 5 on August 7. Naturally, there are a number of easter eggs scattered throughout the main mission, notably the free Self-Revive kit (No Timewasting) that essentially allows you an extra life during a mission.

This article will provide a detailed guide for the free Self-Revive Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.

How to complete the free Self-Revive Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning

It is fairly simple to complete the free Self-Revive Easter Egg (No Timewasting) in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning in Season 5. Just make sure you have 2,500 Essence before trying this, as it is required to enter the Director's Office.

With that said, here is how to achieve it:

The rack with the pool balls (Image via Activision)

When in the Executive Suite, enter the door labeled T1 Director’s (Richtofen) Office using 2,500 Essence .

using . Locate the rack with the pool balls on it.

with the on it. Now shoot the following balls in order: One ball (top row) , one ball (second row) , five balls (second row) , and five balls (bottom row).

, , , and If you shoot the balls in the correct order, a Self-Revive kit should spawn on top of the table behind you.

Note: Beware of the zombie trying to kill you while trying to uncover this easter egg.

This concludes the free Self-Revive Easter Egg in Zombies Reckoning. As mentioned previously, it is simple to achieve and keeps the mission fun among all the tasks and fights. Moreover, it provides you with additional insurance, making it a tad bit easier to complete the main mission thereafter.

