How to get Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies

With the latest update for Call of Duty, players can get their hands on an Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies. With the release of The Reckoning, players have had a hoot exploring the new map, finding the different Easter Eggs hidden across the entire playable area.In this article, we will explore how you can get your hands on an Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Read below to know more. How to unlock Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 ZombiesThe Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a great addition to your kit. Armed with lasers, she's more than capable of dishing out significant damage against your enemies. Considering the fact that unlocking her can be done for free, we urge everyone to complete the required tasks to get their hands on this fantastic companion.That said, here is a step-by-step guide to unlock the Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies:First and foremost, launch BO6 Zombies, and proceed to head into the new map, Reckoning.From here, as you spawn into the map, go to the bathroom section near the reception.You have to spray paint the bathroom stall door in the reception area. It should be located to towards the left, right beside rampage inducer.Once done, charge up a Gorgoflex shot, and proceed to launch this shot at the Aetherella Statue in the bathroom stall.After shooting the statue, the Aetherella figurine will now constantly follow you around. You must then lead the figurine to the particle accelerator room and jump into the beam. This will cause you to transform into a ball and get stuck to the beam.Go back into ball form and proceed to hit her into the beam.Upon following these steps, you will successfully unlock an Aetherella companion in BO6 Zombies.