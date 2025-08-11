How to get Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies

By Jay Sarma
Published Aug 11, 2025 02:30 GMT
Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies
BO6 Zombies The Reckoning gameplay (Image via Activision)

With the latest update for Call of Duty, players can get their hands on an Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies. With the release of The Reckoning, players have had a hoot exploring the new map, finding the different Easter Eggs hidden across the entire playable area.

In this article, we will explore how you can get your hands on an Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Read below to know more.

How to unlock Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a great addition to your kit. Armed with lasers, she's more than capable of dishing out significant damage against your enemies. Considering the fact that unlocking her can be done for free, we urge everyone to complete the required tasks to get their hands on this fantastic companion.

That said, here is a step-by-step guide to unlock the Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

  • First and foremost, launch BO6 Zombies, and proceed to head into the new map, Reckoning.
  • From here, as you spawn into the map, go to the bathroom section near the reception.
  • You have to spray paint the bathroom stall door in the reception area. It should be located to towards the left, right beside rampage inducer.
  • Once done, charge up a Gorgoflex shot, and proceed to launch this shot at the Aetherella Statue in the bathroom stall.
  • After shooting the statue, the Aetherella figurine will now constantly follow you around. You must then lead the figurine to the particle accelerator room and jump into the beam. This will cause you to transform into a ball and get stuck to the beam.
  • Go back into ball form and proceed to hit her into the beam.
Upon following these steps, you will successfully unlock an Aetherella companion in BO6 Zombies.

Read more: Chicken Hat Easter egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

That's everything that you need to know about unlocking the Aetherella Toy Companion in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If this article was to your liking, you can check out our other related guides below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Edited by Jay Sarma
