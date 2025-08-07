Warzone guide: How to open up the Stadium in Verdansk

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 07, 2025 19:35 GMT
Verdansk Stadium easter egg guide in Warzone(Image via Activision)
Verdansk Stadium easter egg guide in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you've dropped into Verdansk recently, you’ve probably noticed something big; the Stadium’s back, and it’s not just sitting there for decoration. In Warzone Season 5, the sealed Stadium finally becomes playable again, but not right away. This time, it’s tied to a new in-game event that requires players to literally blow its roof off before getting access.

Unlike previous versions of Verdansk, where the Stadium was either wide open or permanently locked, Season 5 puts you in control. Here’s everything you need to know to do it right, and also grab the exclusive CR-56 AMAX Blueprint while you’re at it.

How to open up the Stadium in Verdansk

Here are the steps to open up the Stadium's roof in Verdansk:

Grab the Satellite Hijack Contract

Right at the start of the match, look around your Tac Map for a special icon; that’s the Satellite Hijack Contract. It spawns in random places each round, so it won’t always be near the Stadium. Prioritize landing near it if you’re aiming to do this early.

Once your squad picks up the contract, the mission begins. However, you must keep in mind that you’re not the only ones who need to complete it. The Stadium only opens when multiple teams finish the contract in the same match.

So, even if you do everything perfectly, as long as no one else participates, the event won’t trigger. Yes, it’s a bit of a team effort, even if the other teams are technically your enemies.

Complete the objectives

The Satellite Hijack isn’t done yet. It’s got three steps/objectives, and you’ll need to move quickly through each:

1) Find a Decryption Tool at a campsite

  • Head to the marked area and check for the decrypting device. If another squad gets there first and picks it up, you’ll need to track them down and take them out to grab it.
2) Hijack a Relay Module

  • Once you have the tool, your next task is to locate and hack a relay station. Interact with it to initiate the hack, and then defend the area until the timer expires. Other squads may try to stop you here.

3) Trigger the roof explosion

  • If enough squads in your match have completed their contracts, the Stadium roof will blow off. You’ll see and hear it when it happens, and just like that, the Stadium becomes fully open and explorable.
If not enough teams complete the contract, nothing happens. The Stadium stays locked for the rest of that match.

Enter the Stadium and find the Weapon Case

Once the roof’s gone, head straight to the Stadium, but be ready for a fight. It turns into a hotspot real fast, with tons of teams rushing in for the loot and rewards.

What you’re really after is the Weapon Case, which contains the Enigma Blueprint for the CR-56 AMAX. It’s the same Blueprint from a past Verdansk Easter Egg, now brought back in Season 5.

Here’s how it works:

  • Find the Weapon Case inside the open Stadium. Its location can vary slightly every match.
  • Pick it up and hold it for 60 seconds.
  • Survive with the case until the timer expires.
  • If you pull it off, the Blueprint is yours and your entire squad gets it too.

Once the match ends, the Blueprint is added to your permanent loadout.

About the author
Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

