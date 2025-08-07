Warzone guide: How to open up the Stadium in Verdansk

If you've dropped into Verdansk recently, you’ve probably noticed something big; the Stadium’s back, and it’s not just sitting there for decoration. In Warzone Season 5, the sealed Stadium finally becomes playable again, but not right away. This time, it’s tied to a new in-game event that requires players to literally blow its roof off before getting access.Unlike previous versions of Verdansk, where the Stadium was either wide open or permanently locked, Season 5 puts you in control. Here’s everything you need to know to do it right, and also grab the exclusive CR-56 AMAX Blueprint while you’re at it.How to open up the Stadium in VerdanskHere are the steps to open up the Stadium's roof in Verdansk:Grab the Satellite Hijack ContractRight at the start of the match, look around your Tac Map for a special icon; that’s the Satellite Hijack Contract. It spawns in random places each round, so it won’t always be near the Stadium. Prioritize landing near it if you’re aiming to do this early.Once your squad picks up the contract, the mission begins. However, you must keep in mind that you’re not the only ones who need to complete it. The Stadium only opens when multiple teams finish the contract in the same match.So, even if you do everything perfectly, as long as no one else participates, the event won’t trigger. Yes, it’s a bit of a team effort, even if the other teams are technically your enemies.Read more: Every bug fix in Warzone Season 5Complete the objectivesThe Satellite Hijack isn’t done yet. It’s got three steps/objectives, and you’ll need to move quickly through each:1) Find a Decryption Tool at a campsiteHead to the marked area and check for the decrypting device. If another squad gets there first and picks it up, you’ll need to track them down and take them out to grab it.2) Hijack a Relay ModuleOnce you have the tool, your next task is to locate and hack a relay station. Interact with it to initiate the hack, and then defend the area until the timer expires. Other squads may try to stop you here.3) Trigger the roof explosionIf enough squads in your match have completed their contracts, the Stadium roof will blow off. You’ll see and hear it when it happens, and just like that, the Stadium becomes fully open and explorable.If not enough teams complete the contract, nothing happens. The Stadium stays locked for the rest of that match.Enter the Stadium and find the Weapon CaseOnce the roof’s gone, head straight to the Stadium, but be ready for a fight. It turns into a hotspot real fast, with tons of teams rushing in for the loot and rewards.What you’re really after is the Weapon Case, which contains the Enigma Blueprint for the CR-56 AMAX. It’s the same Blueprint from a past Verdansk Easter Egg, now brought back in Season 5.Here’s how it works:Find the Weapon Case inside the open Stadium. Its location can vary slightly every match.Pick it up and hold it for 60 seconds.Survive with the case until the timer expires.If you pull it off, the Blueprint is yours and your entire squad gets it too.Once the match ends, the Blueprint is added to your permanent loadout.Also read: WZ Season 5 roadmap: Everything we knowHere are more articles on Call of Duty:FPS fans are more excited for Battlefield 6 than BO7, is Call of Duty dying?Black Ops 6 split screen not working: Possible fixes exploredHow to earn Alchemist Medal in BO6 Zombies