All Warzone Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

The Warzone Season 5 Ranked Play rewards are now live, and once you meet the required conditions, you can claim them. The seasonal update went live on August 7, 2025, at 9 am PT. With its release, the Ranked Play system was reset, and a brand-new set of free rewards became available. These can be earned by participating in either Battle Royale Ranked Play or Resurgence Ranked Play.
If you're new to Warzonee, you'll need to unlock Ranked Play first. For Battle Royale, you must finish in the top 15 teams in 20 matches. For Resurgence, you need to place in the top 6 teams in 20 matches.
The rewards are diverse and exciting, including weapon camos, blueprints, calling cards, and more.
This article covers all the Ranked Play rewards available in Warzone Season 5, along with their respective unlock requirements.
How to unlock all the Warzone Season 5 Ranked Play rewards
Here is a complete list of Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and the conditions you need to meet to unlock them:
- First Season Win: Weapon Charm
- Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker
- Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo
- Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination SWAT 5.56 Weapon Blueprint
- Silver: “Ranked Season 5 – Silver” Emblem
- Gold: “Ranked Season 5 – Gold” Emblem and Calling Card
- Platinum: “Ranked Season 5 – Platinum” Emblem and Calling Card
- Diamond: “Ranked Season 5 – Diamond” Emblem and Calling Card
- Crimson: “Ranked Season 5 – Crimson” Emblem and Calling Card
- Iridescent: “Ranked Season 5 – Iridescent” Emblem and Calling Card
- Top 250: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250” Emblem and Calling Card
- Season 05 Champion: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem
The rewards and their associated conditions are straightforward. There are three types of requirements: one reward requires you to win a match, three are based on the number of kills you accumulate regardless of your Skill Division or Rank, and the remaining rewards are tied to the highest Skill Division you reach.
Simply play your preferred competitive mode, either Resurgence or Battle Royale, and grind your way toward the rewards.
Also read: All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 5: SR adjustments and restrictions
That covers everything there is to know about the Warzone Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them.
