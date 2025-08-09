The Vending Machine Easter egg returns in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the new Reckoning map. Previously featured in the Liberty Falls map, where it still remains, this Easter egg has now been added to Reckoning as an extra element for players to discover and earn in-game rewards. However, the Vending Machine can be easily overlooked in Reckoning, and without knowing the correct procedure, you won’t be able to claim all the available bonuses.
This article offers a detailed guide to the Vending Machine Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Reckoning.
How to do the Vending Machine Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning
Completing the Vending Machine Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning is simple and requires no complicated steps. All you need is the Melee Macchiato Perk-a-Cola.
Once you have the perk, just locate the Vending Machine and melee it to claim the rewards. Below is the full procedure, along with the locations of both the Vending Machine and the Melee Macchiato perk in the Reckoning map.
At the start of your Reckoning match, you will spawn in the T1 Janus Reception room, so proceed and unlock other regions. First, gather enough Essence to purchase the Melee Macchiato perk. However, it’s recommended to find the Vending Machine before equipping the perk.
Vending Machine location
You can locate it in the T2 Android Assembly room, directly in front of Klaus’s hanging body, near the Anti-Gravity Launcher in the same area.
When you first reach the Vending Machine, melee it with your fists. It has a chance to drop useful early-game loot. In one of my playthroughs, I received the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.
Melee Macchiato perk machine location
Next, head to the T1 Quantum Computing Core. In the center of the room, you’ll find the Melee Macchiato Perk-a-Cola machine. If this is your first perk, it will cost 2,500 Essence. Each subsequent perk increases in price by 500 Essence (for instance, the second costs 3,000, the third 3,500, and so on).
Once you have the Melee Macchiato equipped, return to the T2 Android Assembly room and melee the Vending Machine again. This will destroy it and reward you with valuable loot, including a possible 600 Essence and other items. This makes it a great early-game bonus, providing free resources and extra benefits to give you an advantage.
Also read: Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning Wonder Weapon guide: How to upgrade Gorgofex
That covers everything there is to know about the Vending Machine Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies Reckoning.
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5
- All Black Ops 6 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them
- All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 5 bundles: Everything we know
- Black Ops 6 Season 5 patch notes: New maps, modes, and more