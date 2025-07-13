Call of Duty reportedly bans most overpowered weapon in World Series of Warzone

TR2 in Call of Duty: Warzone is a strong semi-auto rifle with a fast fire rate and low recoil, which makes it a top choice for competitive players. But recently, CODMunity announced on X that this weapon has reportedly been banned from the World Series of Warzone starting on July 12, 2025.

Read on to learn more about this and what it means for the World Series of Warzone meta.

Why might TR2 be banned in the World Series of Warzone?

The TR2 has become one of the strongest weapons in Call of Duty Warzone thanks to its unmatched versatility and lethal stats. With a naturally high fire rate and low recoil, it has already outperformed previous metas like the DM10.

The TR2 is one of the most powerful weapons of Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

What broke the meta was the CQB Auto Conversion attachment, as it transformed this rifle into a fully automatic weapon, allowing it to fire as quickly as an SMG while still dealing heavy damage, similar to a marksman rifle. This gave it a huge advantage in almost every fight.

While casual players struggled to use it effectively, pros and high-ranking players utilized it to dominate matches and tournaments.

The rifle's combination of range, stability, and high DPS made it feel overwhelmingly strong, which likely played a key role in its removal from the World Series of Warzone.

How would this affect the Call of Duty: Warzone meta?

CODMunity also addressed how this ban could affect the meta. They suggested that pro players might switch to weapons like the GPR, Swat, and Cypher. The GPR, which is already a fan-favorite for close to mid-range fights and sniper support, is expected to be the go-to weapon for aggressive teams, while more tactical squads might choose the Swat.

The removal of TR2 from the World Series of Warzone can be a bold but necessary move that could help the tournament become more balanced and skill-based. With teams now rushing to adapt, this year’s WSOW is looking way more exciting.

