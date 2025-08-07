All new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 5

Black Ops 6 Season 5 brings three new multiplayer maps, and they’re not just reskins or filler. Moreover, they are available from the start. Each one offers a different pace, layout, and playing style. If you’re looking to get a jump on the competition, this article will tell you what you need to know before heading in. You’ll be fighting in everything from a burning airport to a chaotic street market and a high-end car factory.

Let’s get into what each map brings to the table.

What are the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 5?

This is the list of all the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 5:

Runway

Exchange

World Motor Dynasty

Here’s a brief description of all the above-mentioned maps.

Runway (6v6 Core Map)

Runway in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Runway throws you into a battle at a crumbling airport, where smoke, wreckage, and chaos are everywhere. The map mixes tight indoor fights with open-air combat around grounded planes and debris. There’s plenty of vertical play opportunities too, with spots to climb and ambush from above. The map is made for aggressive movement, but you must watch your flanks; it’s easy to get caught off guard if you overextend.

Exchange (6v6 & 2v2 Strike Map)

Exchange in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Set in a packed Avalon marketplace, Exchange is built for close-range brawls. It’s small and fast, with narrow alleys, flanking routes, and a deli right in the middle that becomes a key control point. You can climb onto rooftops for a bit of positioning, but most fights will happen up close and personal. Whether you're playing 6v6 or 2v2, it’s all about speed and smart rotations.

World Motor Dynasty (6v6 Core Map)

World Motor Dynasty in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

This is a modern take on the classic W.M.D. map from the original Black Ops. Instead of snow and Soviet labs, it’s now a luxury car factory, but the layout mostly stays true to the original. Its long lanes, multi-level buildings, and tight interior spaces give players of all playing styles something to work with. If you are familiar with the old version, you’ll feel right at home. If not, know that it’s a solid map that rewards smart positioning and map control.

To summarize: Runway is a mid-sized map with vertical combat and lots of wreckage to use as cover. Exchange is a tight, three-lane marketplace that favors SMGs and quick pushes. World Motor Dynasty is a remastered classic with balanced lanes and a more tactical flow.

