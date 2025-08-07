What is Aim High in Black Ops 6? New mode explained

Black Ops 6 Season 5 has introduced a variety of new and returning modes, including the new Aim High mode. It is now live, and players can participate to practice headshots and earn unique Weapon Camos. In addition to this, they can also look forward to participating in Snipers Only and Cranked Moshpit modes, which will be added through an in-season update.
Aim High game mode in Black Ops 6: Explained
As mentioned previously, Aim High is a new game mode in Black Ops 6, introduced with the Season 5 update. In this mode, the objective is to land headshots that instantly eliminate enemies.
Once a player enters this mode, they must focus on aiming higher to hit headshots and survive the battleground, hence the name. They can take part in this mode across various game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed.
In Aim High, all players are equipped with full body armor, so hitting them anywhere below the neck won’t do much damage. Consequently, the only way to eliminate them is by landing headshots.
As mentioned, this mode is particularly designed to help players complete their headshot camouflage challenges, allowing them to earn various Weapon Camos in the game. Additionally, due to the practice, gamers will become better at dealing more damage to zombies when they play in Zombies mode.
Besides this mode, they can also participate in Sniper Only and Cranked Moshpit modes, which will be added to the title through an in-season update. In Sniper Only mode, players are tasked to shoot enemies only with a sniper rifle. In Cranked Moshpit, eliminating enemies gives the player speed Perks and activates a bomb countdown on their Operator.
