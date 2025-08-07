Black Ops 7 pre-order bonuses leaked

By Manish Das
Published Aug 07, 2025 19:55 GMT
Black Ops 7 pre-order bonuses leaked
Black Ops 7 per-order might have three skins as rewards (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7 pre-order bonuses have been leaked on X. Alaix, who goes by the X handle @HeyImAlaix, is a very trusted leaker in the Call of Duty community. In his recent post, he revealed three skins that he believes are the pre-order bonuses for the upcoming Black Ops title. These leaks come from datamining the Season 5 game files, which went live today.

If you are interested in knowing about the Black Ops 7 pre-order bonuses, then you have come to the right place.

What are the Black Ops 7 pre-order bonuses?

According to datamined files, Alaix stated that those who pre-order Black Ops 7 will get three skins of Viktor Reznov in Black Ops 6 as bonus rewards. Furthermore, he also mentioned that there will be an in-game event linked to the BO7 pre-order.

Victor Reznov is one of the most enigmatic characters in the Black Ops series and a cult favorite among players. Having his skins as a pre-order bonus will incentivize several gamers to pre-order Black Ops 7. The skins in question are described below:

  1. In the first skin, Reznov is in his Red Army uniform.
  2. In the second skin, Reznov can be seen in a jungle camo military uniform, with three pouches and a combat knife in front.
  3. In the third skin, Reznov is imagined as a spectral entity with high-tech circuitry running all over his body.
The reactions from the community regarding these skins are mixed. While several players are hyped about the Reznov skins, many have complained about the facial shape of the operator, alongside the distinct lack of the classic Reznov beard and mustache. These newly re-imagined facial hairs have definitely ruffled the feathers of several Call of Duty veterans.

When might Black Ops 7 pre-order start?

Currently, there is no official statement regarding the pre-order of Black Ops 7. The pre-order was supposed to start on June 20, 2025, according to leaks from GameStop. However, that date has long passed, and the pre-order window remains closed on various digital stores.

However, Alaix has stated that there is an event linked to the Black Ops 7 pre-order. As such, we can speculate that an in-game event in either Season 5 or Season 6 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone might kick-start the pre-order. Alternatively, there is a high chance that the Black Ops 7 pre-order will start after the COD NEXT event, which is rumored to be scheduled in September 2025.

These are all the details regarding the Black Ops 7 pre-order bonuses. However, keep in mind that these listed pre-order bonuses are based on leaks, and there is a chance that the final rewards might be quite different.

