  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Black Ops 6 July 25 patch update fixes the Explosive damage and TR2 Pack-a-punch glitches

Black Ops 6 July 25 patch update fixes the Explosive damage and TR2 Pack-a-punch glitches

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:53 GMT
Black Ops 6 July 25 patch update fixes the Explosive damage and TR2 Pack-a-punch glitches
Black Ops 6 July 25 patch update fixes multiple issues (Image via Activision)

A new Black Ops 6 patch was rolled out on July 25, 2025. It addressed several major issues and glitches across different game modes. In recent history, multiple minor to medium-level glitches and issues flooded Reddit forums. Fans complained about visual glitches and issues with the Pack-a-Punch in the TR2.

Ad

Four highly-reported issues were addressed in this patch. Here is more about them all.

Black Ops 6: TR2 Pack-a-Punch issue with three others fixed on July 25, 2025

Black Ops 6 has faced several alarming glitches over the past two months. This intensified even further after the release of the Season 4 Reloaded mid-season update. Many players reported that the TR2, when Pack-a-Punched with Auto Conversion, automatically switched to Burst Fire in the Zombies mode.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This highly widespread and bothersome issue has now been fixed with the July 25, 2025, patch. Moreover, some fans reported explosives dealing less or no damage in BO6 Hardcore mode. While reports of bullets and explosives inflicting less than intended damage are frequent, the developers officially acknowledged and fixed it for good.

Another issue was the Shadow Perk. Players affected by the Shock Charge often dropped equipment in their hands. This issue has also been fixed and will no longer cause any inconvenience.

Ad

Finally, Recon Specialty High Alert indicators have also been improved and will no longer experience any visual clutter or glitches as they previously did.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications