Black Ops 6 July 25 patch update fixes the Explosive damage and TR2 Pack-a-punch glitches

A new Black Ops 6 patch was rolled out on July 25, 2025. It addressed several major issues and glitches across different game modes. In recent history, multiple minor to medium-level glitches and issues flooded Reddit forums. Fans complained about visual glitches and issues with the Pack-a-Punch in the TR2.Four highly-reported issues were addressed in this patch. Here is more about them all.Black Ops 6: TR2 Pack-a-Punch issue with three others fixed on July 25, 2025Black Ops 6 has faced several alarming glitches over the past two months. This intensified even further after the release of the Season 4 Reloaded mid-season update. Many players reported that the TR2, when Pack-a-Punched with Auto Conversion, automatically switched to Burst Fire in the Zombies mode.This highly widespread and bothersome issue has now been fixed with the July 25, 2025, patch. Moreover, some fans reported explosives dealing less or no damage in BO6 Hardcore mode. While reports of bullets and explosives inflicting less than intended damage are frequent, the developers officially acknowledged and fixed it for good.Another issue was the Shadow Perk. Players affected by the Shock Charge often dropped equipment in their hands. This issue has also been fixed and will no longer cause any inconvenience.Finally, Recon Specialty High Alert indicators have also been improved and will no longer experience any visual clutter or glitches as they previously did.