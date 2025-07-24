Best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Obtaining the optimal GPR 91 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 will enable players to outperform their opponents in the virtual arena. This assault rifle is one of the best meta weapons in the game due to its accuracy at long range. The GPR 91 is curated for ranged fights. This is a heavy-hitting weapon that gamers can equip in their primary weapon slot.

It can be used to eliminate enemies on large maps where precise headshots can surprise opponents from a distance. The GPR91 is not perfect, but with the right attachments, players can use it to deliver accurate shots while also controlling weapon recoil, handling, and reloading time.

This article highlights the optimal GPR 91 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone

Here are some attachments that you can use to build the best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone.

Optic : Jason Armory 2X

: Jason Armory 2X Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

GPR 91 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Jason Armory 2X is one of the best optics attachments available. It improves aim by providing a precise view of the enemies, and is suited for medium to long-range engagements.

The Compensator helps to control the recoil with weapons like the GPR 91 that have high recoil. Using this attachment will help to control the vertical recoil as well as a slight reduction in gun-kick. This will allow you to have a stable experience while shooting the weapon.

The Reinforced Barrel will increase the weapon's effective range, allowing you to get the maximum damage output from GPR 91. This attachment helps to lower the damage falloff.

The Vertical Foregrip is a reliable underbarrel attachment that helps to lower the horizontal recoil. It stabilizes the recoil pattern, making it easier for you to get headshot kills. The Extended Mag II increases the GPR 91 assault rifle's magazine capacity. It allows the weapon to deliver more shots before running out of ammo.

Best GPR 91 loadout in Black Ops 6

Here's a list of attachments that you are going to need if you plan on building the best GPR 91 loadout in Black Ops 6:

Optic : Accu-Spot Reflex

: Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

GPR 91 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Accu-Spot Reflex optic is one of the best attachments available. It can be used with multiple weapon classes like assault rifles, SMGs, shotguns, and handguns. It is known for providing a clear view of opponents, and is often used by players who want a simple reticle.

The compensator will help to reduce the vertical recoil in the best GPR 91 loadout in Black Ops 6. Suited for medium to long-range weapons, it helps to mitigate the bullet spread.

The Vertical Foregrip underbarrel helps to improve the horizontal recoil. This attachment is curated to assault rifles and SMGs, as it helps attain weapon stability and handling.

The Commando Grip is a rear grip attachment in Black Ops 6 that helps to control the aim-down-sight speed and aim speed after sprinting. Gamers who have an aggressive playstyle must pick the Commando Grip as it helps mitigate the negative effects of other attachments.

The Rapid Fire mod improves the damage range of the GPR 91 assault rifle. It increases the effective damage in long-range, which allows you to take down enemies from a distance.

That covers everything there is to know about the best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

