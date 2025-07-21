Best Warzone meta loadout after DM10 and TR2 nerf

The recent nerf of DM10 and TR2 — previous Warzone meta weapons — in Season 4 Reloaded has allowed several firearms to rise to the meta-tier. Among them, the Cypher 091 assault rifle has an impressive pick rate of 28.7 percent, and can be considered the best meta gun in Warzone right now.

The Cypher 091's rise in Warzone meta is not without cause. With a nasty 642ms TTK till the range of 43 meters, and a very easy-to-manage recoil feedback, this gun is not only a good pick for veterans, but also quite effective in the hands of novices.

However, despite such superb stats, you will still have to kit this gun with a proper set of attachments to transform it into the Warzone meta loadout.

This article will list the attachments that can be equipped to the Cypher 091 to get the best Warzone meta loadout in the game right now.

Best 8 attachment Cypher 091 Warzone meta loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

To get the best eight attachment Cypher 091 Warzone meta loadout, players will have to equip it with the following parts:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Gain-twist barrel

Gain-twist barrel Underbarrel - Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Optic - Volzhskiy Reflex (Players can also use their preferred optic)

Volzhskiy Reflex (Players can also use their preferred optic) Rear Grip - Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock - Combat Stock

Combat Stock Magazine - Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Fire Mod - Recoil Spring

Meta Cypher 091 loadout for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision || YouTube/@EyeQew)

To kit the Cypher 091 with eight attachments, operators will have to equip the Gunfighter perk. However, this will prevent them from equipping the Overkill perk, leaving them with a primary and a secondary weapon, rather than two primary firearms.

As such, it's recommended that you swap your secondary firearm with a ground loot meta SMG, like LC10, C9, or Ladra, for engaging enemies in close range.

This low-recoil 8 attachment Cypher 091 loadout not only boasts an impressive TTK, but its ADS and movement speed are also comparable to those of SMGs. This not only makes the assault rifle loadout effective on traditional battle royale maps like Verdansk, but also on Rebirth Island for Resurgence mode.

Best 5 attachment Cypher 091 Warzone meta loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

If you wish to equip the Overkill perk, you can swap the aforementioned kit with a 5 attachment Cypher 091 loadout. For that, equip the firearm with the following parts:

Optic - Willis 3x

Willis 3x Muzzle - Compensator

Compensator Barrel - Gain-twist barrel

Gain-twist barrel Underbarrel - Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine - Extended Mag II

This loadout is mainly a long-range setup with a superb 1,247 m/s bullet velocity. This setup is recommended for Verdansk and will not perform that well in Rebirth Island due to its reduced mobility and reaction stats.

The Cypher 091 is one of the best Warzone meta loadouts available in-game right now. Alongside the Cypher, players also have the option to choose the SWAT 5.56 (Grau conversion kit) and GPR 91, which are also good choices in the current Warzone long-range meta picks.

