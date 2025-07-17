How to get Speed Lines weapon camo for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Speed Lines is a weapon camo that you can get for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the CODToons event. It serves as the Mastery Reward for completing all event challenges. The camo itself looks striking, featuring an animated pink-purple color theme.

BlackCell owners will receive an additional version of the camo called Speed Lines BlackCell. It shares the same design but shifts colors, making it even more visually appealing.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to unlock the Speed Lines weapon camo for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Speed Lines camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

As mentioned earlier, to acquire the Speed Lines camo, you need to complete all seven event challenges featured in the CODToons event. Each reward in the event is tied to three tasks: one from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, one from Black Ops 6 Zombies, and one from Warzone. However, you only need to complete any one of the three tasks to unlock that specific reward.

By following this pattern and unlocking all the rewards, you will complete all seven event challenges. Once done, the Speed Lines camo will be automatically unlocked.

There is no individual challenge directly associated with the camo itself.

Listed below are all the event challenges and their associated tasks you need to complete to unlock the Mastey Reward camo:

Toon In Spray (Event Challenge 1)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 15 kills with Frag or Semtex Grenades.

Get 15 kills with Frag or Semtex Grenades. BO6 Zombies: Extract 150,000 Total Essence when Exfilling.

Extract 150,000 Total Essence when Exfilling. Warzone: Complete a Search & Destroy Contract 10 times.

Eye-Popping Large Decal || 3x Crate Power Legendary Gobblegums (Event Challenge 2)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Play 25 matches of CODtoons Moshpit.

Play 25 matches of CODtoons Moshpit. BO6 Zombies: Get 450 kills with Melee Weapons.

Get 450 kills with Melee Weapons. Warzone: Deploy a Care Package Killstreak 15 times.

Smith Household Loading Screen (Event Challenge 3)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 15 kills with Combat Axes in CODtoons Moshpit.

Get 15 kills with Combat Axes in CODtoons Moshpit. BO6 Zombies: Reach Round 20 three times.

Reach Round 20 three times. Warzone: Open 10 Loot Caches at the Overlook.

30 minutes Double XP Token (Event Challenge 4)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get Top 3 in a Party Ops Match.

Get Top 3 in a Party Ops Match. BO6 Zombies: Get 30 kills with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod equipped.

Get 30 kills with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod equipped. Warzone: Get 3 kills with the Hand Cannon Killstreak.

Highly Productive Animated Calling Card (Event Challenge 5)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Earn the most score in a Party Ops Match three times.

Earn the most score in a Party Ops Match three times. BO6 Zombies: Get a 20 zombie Multikill (Kill 20 Zombies in quick succession) with a Rocket Launcher 15 times.

Get a 20 zombie Multikill (Kill 20 Zombies in quick succession) with a Rocket Launcher 15 times. Warzone: Play 3 matches of Warzone Havoc.

R2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit || Clicker Weapon Charm (Event Challenge 6)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get Top 3 in any match five times.

Get Top 3 in any match five times. BO6 Zombies: Get 30 Kills while Frenzied Guard is active.

Get 30 Kills while Frenzied Guard is active. Warzone: Fly through the Overlook’s Upper Skydeck.

Stan Special GS45 pistol Blueprint (Event Challenge 7)

Tasks:

BO6 Multiplayer: Win 5 Matches in CODtoons Moshpit.

Win 5 Matches in CODtoons Moshpit. BO6 Zombies: Win 3 Matches of Grief.

Win 3 Matches of Grief. Warzone: Get 15 Vehicle kills.

That covers everything that you need to know about the unlocking procedure for the Speed Lines camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

