The MW3 Warzone map will reportedly move away from the desert setting of Al Mazrah

Warzone is planning to release a new map alongside the release of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). In contrast to Al Mazrah's desert setting, the forthcoming map, speculated as Las Almas is expected to have a different environment. While prior leaks hinted at this change, ModernWarzone, a popular Call of Duty content creator, recently stated that a credible source informed about the lack of a desert setting in the next Warzone map.

Furthermore, a segment of the much-anticipated Las Almas map was prominently presented in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign mission, "El Sin Nombre". The mission's setting was notable for its rich and vibrant landscape, hinting at a similar environment in the upcoming map.

This article will thoroughly examine the insights provided by the aforementioned content creator to get an in-depth understanding of the map's setting.

MW3 Warzone map: Plenty of greenery, unlike the Al Mazrah map

ModernWarzone recently posted on their official X handle, mentioning a crucial piece of information from a reliable source stating that the next Warzone map will not be in a desert setting and "there will be plenty of green to look at". This revelation has the potential to revitalize gameplay by removing the monotony caused by the Al Mazrah map's repeating arid desert setting.

The addition of a greenery landscape offers not just visual appreciation but also tactical consequences. The map's change can alter gaming dynamics by providing additional cover and stealth aspects, making the game more challenging and dynamic. Players will need to reconsider their approach and tactics to overcome the intricacies offered by the upcoming map.

The forthcoming map is based in a fictitious section of Mexico and appears to be full of vibrant green landscape, as hinted at in the MW2 campaign mission. While this is exciting, it is crucial to note that nothing has been verified. Players should not get too enthusiastic about the new Warzone map and should instead wait for more details.

The above information is everything that you need to know regarding the environment setting from the upcoming map. Furthermore, the campaign gameplay reveal of Modern Warfare 3 will be displayed at the Gamescom Opening Night event on August 22, so players should tune into the event for more insights about the upcoming title.