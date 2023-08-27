Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Crunch mission

The Crunch mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is from Tier 5 of the White Lotus faction and offers one task with a time limit that must be completed swiftly. Regardless of its difficult nature, careful planning can turn it into an easy job. Successful completion not only earns significant experience, but also an intriguing reward, improving the entire game experience.

The mission appears to be relatively simple. However, it becomes challenging to accomplish without careful preparation, and players may become stranded and spend a lot of time with no positive outcome. This article gives a full guide as well as some important tips regarding the quick completion of the Crunch mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Completing the Crunch mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The task involved in the Crunch mission (Image via Activision)

The Crunch mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ features only one task where you must accomplish eight contracts within a 15-minute timeframe. So, a careful selection of contracts and a proper understanding of their nature plays a crucial role. The task included in this mission is listed below:

Complete 8 Contracts in Under 15 Minutes.

After completion, you will be rewarded with the VEL 46 contraband and an additional 20,000 XP. With 900 seconds available, strategically allocating 112 seconds to every contract is critical.

The following information provides a systematic method, outlining the required approach and ideal contract selection for the quick completion of the mission.

For this mission, it is recommended to deploy in Vondel. Notably, the map has a high concentration of contracts in close proximity, a strategic advantage accentuated by its smaller nature. Furthermore, you should use a light loadout comprising of any handgun for faster movement to micromanage your time.

Once you spawn, open the Tac Map and carefully check the concentration of contracts.

The best way is to select the contracts you want to complete beforehand and choose a route.

Before starting any contract, find a fast vehicle like the GMC Hummer EV.

The best contracts that can be completed in a short time frame are the HVT, the Signal Intelligence, and the Secure Nuclear Materials.

If you want to further reduce the time, consider starting with the Secure Nuclear contract in Vondel and acquire the Geiger counters from the provided cache and exfil.

Redeploy and use the pre-acquired material to efficiently complete the Secure Nuclear Material contract. With this, you will complete one contract in no time and have enough time to complete the remaining seven.

The above steps provide the optimal approach for the accomplishment of the Crunch mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.