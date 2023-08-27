Warzone 2 guru's 'Super-fast" VEL 46 loadout for Season 5

In Warzone 2, the VEL 46, akin to the MP7, is ridiculously fast, making it one of the fastest weapons in the game. The SMG is a great choice and stands out in the current close-range meta, but it is not at the top of the SMG category and has a niche user base. This SMG's defining feature is its ability to keep its position even in medium-range confrontations with minor adjustments.

Popular Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has recently demonstrated a powerful loadout featuring the VEL 46 as the sniper support weapon and thoroughly dominated the lobby with a 26-kill victory. His tactical recommendations extend to the best SMG setup, allowing gamers to emulate his battlefield expertise.

This article serves as a detailed guide to properly recreating his loadout. The difficult work of configuring weapons is made easier by Metaphor's attachment suggestions, which assure smooth compatibility and maximum potential, allowing players to succeed without difficulties.

Warzone 2's best VEL 46 loadout in Season 5

The Vel 46 is a fast weapon with a tremendous firing rate of 952 rpm, and operating it is not a piece of cake for many users. Its rapid firing rate quickly depletes the magazine, necessitating control and precise aim. However, with little practice, it may become a dependable weapon for close-range combat and can overwhelm anybody if shots are landed accurately.

Within Warzone 2 scenarios, this weapon thrives as a sniper support, effectively countering the limits of the primary sniper and providing the confidence required to fight opponents in close quarters.

Metaphor's recommended loadout prioritizes increasing damaging range while improving recoil control and handling, allowing quick and fluid mobility.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp (vertical -0.39; horizontal +0.17).

Bruen Cubic Comp (vertical -0.39; horizontal +0.17). Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.50; horizontal -51.00).

VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.50; horizontal -51.00). Stock: Demo Rxt Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal -1.63).

Demo Rxt Stock (vertical -4.00; horizontal -1.63). Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip (vertical -0.52; horizontal -0.32).

ZLR Combat Grip (vertical -0.52; horizontal -0.32). Ammunition: 4.6MM Overppressured +P (vertical +0.70; horizontal +9.00)

The Bruen Cubic Comp muzzle and the ZLR Combat Rear Grip are important attachments that pair well and provide enhanced horizontal and vertical recoil control.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser and the Demo Rxt Stock are specially engineered to offer superior speed and stability with increased ADS speed, breach movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, 4.6MM Overppressured +P ammunition provides heightened projectile impact, elevating the flinching effect on enemies.

VEL 46 Class setup

Adopting a proper class setup considerably increases the chances of winning, while alteration based on personal playstyle is still an option. The following is a recommended class configuration:

Primary weapon: FJX Imperium / MCPR 300

FJX Imperium / MCPR 300 Secondary weapon: VEL 46

VEL 46 Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: Birdseye

Players are encouraged to try employing the VEL 46 loadout listed above in Warzone 2, as it has the potential to yield excellent results on the battlefield.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.