Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'More Firepower' Act 2 Tier 3 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

More Firepower is a Tier 3 mission in Act 2 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that introduces moderate challenges within the medium-threat zone. The zombie map is divided into three zones: a high-threat center, a surrounding medium-threat area, and low-threat edges. Despite the mission's three objectives, completing it is rather easy but time-consuming.

This guide will explain how to efficiently complete the More Firepower mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, along with some essential tips.

How to complete the More Firepower mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The More Firepower mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies requires you to complete three objectives:

Pack-a-Punch a weapon to level 2.

Kill 75 Zombies with a level 2 Pack-a-Punch weapon

Kill a special zombie with a level 2 Pack-A-Punch weapon

You will be rewarded with the Survivors Calling Card and an additional 2,000 XP upon completion.

Objective 1: Pack-a-Punch a weapon to level 2

Find a Pack-a-Punch machine using the Tac map (Image via Activision)

Pack-a-Punch machines are scattered across the map and are the only means to upgrade your weapons. Each threat zone corresponds to a distinct weapon level: the low threat zone allows for an upgrade to level 1, the medium threat zone to level 2, and the high threat zone to level 3.

For this mission, you must upgrade your weapon to level 2. Prior leveling to level 1 is required for further weapon upgradation to level 2. Gather 5,000 essence for the level 1 upgrade, then 10,000 essence for the level 2 upgrade.

The optimal way to collect essence is by completing contracts, particularly High-Value Target (HVT) ones that are simple and do not take up much time. Each contract completion offers around 2,000 essences.

When you've gathered enough essence, proceed to a Pack-a-Punch machine within the medium threat zone. To successfully advance your weapon to level 2, it is critical to pick a machine within this zone.

Objective 2: Kill 75 zombies with a level 2 Pack-a-Punch weapon

After upgrading your weapon to level 2 via Pack-a-Punch, your initial objective is completed. Now, for the second objective, you need to eliminate 75 zombies. For quick completion, navigate to the low-threat zone and one-tap headshot with your level 2 weapon to swiftly accomplish the 75-kill requirement.

Objective 3: Kill a special zombie with a level 2 Pack-A-Punch weapon

Types of special zombies (Image via Activision)

Finding special zombies, including Mimic, Mangler, and Disciple, in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is time-consuming. Simplify your search by opening your Tac map and locating an Escort contract. Activate the contract at the designated location and ensure a guaranteed encounter with a special zombie. Eliminate it to complete your third objective.

With this, you have successfully completed the More Firepower mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 Zombies mission guides.