Warzone Mobile is reportedly getting another Battle Royale map

According to a report by @realityuk_ on X, Warzone Mobile will soon get another Battle Royale map and it might be Al Mazrah. The report does not delve into the details, potential release date, or the sources from which it was acquired. However, based on their previous leaks, the data was possiblly derived by data mining the game files.

Read on to learn more about the recent report on the upcoming Battle Royale map in Warzone Mobile.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await confirmation.

Al Mazrah is reportedly joining Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile will soon see the addition of the Battle Royale map Al Mazrah, as per reports. It was first released alongside Warzone 2 back in 2022. However, later with Modern Warfare 3's release, the BR map was removed and replaced by Urzikstan, which is still present in the game.

At launch, Al Mazrah was despised by many players, calling it barren and empty. However, over time with updates, fans started liking the map; in fact, it was a great hit among DMZ mode fans.

Warzone Mobile was released with Verdansk as the primary Battle Royale map. But it did not fare well among fans; not because of the map but several other issues with the mobile port, such as bugs and performance issues. This made the game unplayable for many low-end devices.

However, it now seems Al Mazrah is joining the WZM map pool. As stated, while it didn't perform well at launch, it soon found a cult following. The developers might consider this move to bring fans of the map to their mobile game as it currently isn't performing well.

