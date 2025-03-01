Warzone Mobile is reportedly getting another Battle Royale map

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 01, 2025 14:30 GMT
Two Operators in Al Mazrah in Warzone
Warzone Mobile to reportedly feature a new Battle Royale map

According to a report by @realityuk_ on X, Warzone Mobile will soon get another Battle Royale map and it might be Al Mazrah. The report does not delve into the details, potential release date, or the sources from which it was acquired. However, based on their previous leaks, the data was possiblly derived by data mining the game files.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the recent report on the upcoming Battle Royale map in Warzone Mobile.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await confirmation.

Al Mazrah is reportedly joining Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile will soon see the addition of the Battle Royale map Al Mazrah, as per reports. It was first released alongside Warzone 2 back in 2022. However, later with Modern Warfare 3's release, the BR map was removed and replaced by Urzikstan, which is still present in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also read: Call of Duty teases new Zombies game for Mobile devices only, but it's disappointing

At launch, Al Mazrah was despised by many players, calling it barren and empty. However, over time with updates, fans started liking the map; in fact, it was a great hit among DMZ mode fans.

Warzone Mobile was released with Verdansk as the primary Battle Royale map. But it did not fare well among fans; not because of the map but several other issues with the mobile port, such as bugs and performance issues. This made the game unplayable for many low-end devices.

Ad

However, it now seems Al Mazrah is joining the WZM map pool. As stated, while it didn't perform well at launch, it soon found a cult following. The developers might consider this move to bring fans of the map to their mobile game as it currently isn't performing well.

Read more: Call of Duty 2025 will reportedly be available on last-gen consoles

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी