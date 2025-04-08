Naraka Bladepoint: All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks and how to claim them

Fans can get a lot of accessories through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for Naraka Bladepoint in April 2025. This melee-combat-focused battle royale is all about trying to get to the first place or doing it in style. However, if you're playing the game via Xbox's Game Pass subscription service, you can acquire certain benefits to help you reach that goal.
This article guides you on all the items you can acquire and how you can do so.
All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks in Naraka Bladepoint and how you can claim them
Note: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription service that allows you to play any game in its library for a monthly/yearly price. To get Game Pass Ultimate Perks, you'll need to pay for its highest-tier subscription, Ultimate, for $19.99/month.
There are two types of freebies you can acquire in Naraka Bladepoint, namely the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for a specific month and exclusive in-game benefits.
Here's what you get in both categories:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks (for April 2025)
- Game Pass Ultimate Exclusive Accessory: Faint Glow x1
- Season Treasure Choice Gift: Get either Spring Lantern Hua x2 or Ignis Treasure x2
- Membership Gift: Get either Immortal Treasure x3 or Ignis Treasure 50% Discount Voucher x4
- Salix Leaf Dual Blades Skin
- Ignis Trial Card Gift x1
- 10x XP Bonus x1
- 10x Treasure Bonus x1
Note that these perks are only available for a limited time. Players can get these items by April 30 and claim them by May 7.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in-game benefits
Players with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass can log into their Naraka Bladepoint account using their Xbox profile to get the following benefits:
- Unlock all heroes
- Exclusive headgear
- Phoenix Princess Pack (Justina Gu)
How to claim the Perks for April 2025
To claim the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for April 2025, follow the below-given instructions:
- Head to the Game Pass section of your Xbox Console/Xbox Windows PC app/Xbox Mobile App.
- Head to the perks tab.
- Select the specific perk you want to claim.
- Here, it will either follow you through the entire redemption process or simply give you a code.
- If it's the latter, head to the store section, click on the Redeem tab, and enter the code. (Make sure the email ID mentioned there is the one that you'll play the game on).
- The freebies will be present the next time you open the game.
That was all about the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for April 2025 and how you can claim it.
