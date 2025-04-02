Hollow Knight Silksong is confirmed to come to Xbox Game Pass at launch

After years of anticipation, Hollow Knight Silksong has finally received a 2025 release window, and the best part? It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. The announcement was subtly tucked into today’s Nintendo Direct (April 2, 2025), where a brief sizzle reel showcased the game alongside other upcoming titles. While the clip itself was blink-and-you-miss-it short, it was enough to reignite excitement among fans who have been waiting since 2019 for any solid news.

Ad

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, this means instant access to Silksong at launch, removing any need to purchase the game separately. It’s a massive win for fans who have been tracking every whisper of news since the original Hollow Knight became an indie sensation.

Hollow Knight Silksong's journey to Xbox Game Pass

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Though first revealed in 2019, Hollow Knight Silksong has remained shrouded in mystery, with Team Cherry just a handful of details. The most recent high-profile update was during Microsoft's 2022 Xbox showcase, where Silksong featured in a Game Pass lineup trailer promising games from the show would hit store shelves within a year. That window came and went, leaving fans with nothing but speculation — until now.

In today's Nintendo Direct, Silksong made a brief appearance on stage at the live event, formally announcing a 2025 release. Although there's still no precise launch date, this is the first time Team Cherry has nailed down a release window. And now we can play the game at launch through the Xbox Game Pass.

Ad

This also puts Silksong among the most eagerly awaited indie titles slated to arrive on Microsoft's subscription service, providing gamers with a convenient means of enjoying the highly anticipated Metroidvania without paying outright.

Will we see more Hollow Knight Silksong soon?

A glimpse of Hollow Knight Silksong from the Nintendo Direct showcase (Image via Team Cherry || Nintendo)

With Summer Game Fest 2025 just around the corner (June 6, 2025), there’s a high chance Team Cherry will finally break their silence with a full gameplay showcase. So far, the only new footage has been recycled from the game’s original trailers, but fans are hoping for a proper deep dive into what makes Silksong a worthy successor to Hollow Knight.

Ad

For now, the biggest takeaway is that Hollow Knight Silksong is launching on Xbox Game Pass, making it easier than ever for fans to jump into the game without an extra purchase. Whether it meets its 2025 launch window is another question, but at least this time, there's a confirmed release year to hold onto.

Check out: Elden Ring Tarnished Edition confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.