Elden Ring Tarnished Edition confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is officially headed to the Nintendo Switch 2, taking FromSoftware's acclaimed open-world RPG to Nintendo's next-generation hybrid console. As revealed in today's (April 2, 2025) Nintendo Direct, the title will launch at some point in 2025, placing it among the biggest third-party releases on the console.

Although news about performance and optimizations has yet to be revealed, this is a huge milestone for Nintendo as it proves the Switch 2 can support one of the most ambitious titles of the decade.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition – A major FromSoftware release on Nintendo Switch 2

For many years, those who play on Nintendo have had access to only some of FromSoftware’s offerings. The original Switch had Dark Souls, but many of the studio’s titles remained unavailable. Elden Ring didn't have an opportunity to arrive on the first version of the hybrid console, perhaps due to the hardware issues.

Now, with the Nintendo Switch 2's improved specifications, the dream of becoming the Lord of the Lands Between is a reality in Elden Ring Tarnished Edition.

What to expect from Tarnished Edition

Nintendo hasn't shared confirmation for the full details of Elden Ring's Tarnished Edition at this time, but we expect it to come with the base game with the entire open world experience featuring the huge open areas, deep dungeons and difficult bosses.

With the game marked as a Tarnished Edition, there's no official word on whether the Shadow of Erdtree DLC will be bundled as well. It's also unclear whether the Tarnished Edition will only be available on the Nintendo Switch 2, or if it will eventually be available on multiple platforms. If FromSoftware continues its trend of re-releases, we could see an eventual Elden Ring complete edition released with all of the contents for multiple platform.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition on the go — Finally

Until now, playing Elden Ring portably required a Steam Deck or another handheld PC. The arrival of Tarnished Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 changes that, giving players a more accessible way to experience the game without needing expensive hardware. The Nintendo Direct trailer gave us a glimpse of the game, but whether it runs at a stable 30 FPS or offers a boosted 60 FPS mode remains to be seen.

When is Tarnished Edition coming out?

Nintendo has confirmed Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will launch on Switch 2 sometime in 2025. While a specific release date hasn’t been announced, fans can expect the game to arrive later in the year.

