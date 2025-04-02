Nintendo Switch 2 prices revealed

After months of speculation, we finally have official information regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 prices. The next-gen handheld console will be launched on June 5, 2025. Aside from the Nintendo Switch 2 price reveal, there is also new information regarding bundles, pre-order dates, and prices for digital games, some of which may surprise long-time Nintendo users.

This article will cover the recently revealed Nintendo Switch 2 prices and related information.

Nintendo Switch 2 prices for standard and bundle revealed

Nintendo has apparently priced the base model of the Switch 2 at 49,980 yen, or around $449 in the United States. For a bit more, fans can pick up the Mario Kart World Set (a limited edition bundle featuring the console and a digital copy of Mario Kart World) for 53,980 yen or $499.

With pre-orders set to begin on April 9, 2025, fans eager to grab the console early will need to act fast. Given how quickly the original Switch sold out at launch, we can expect something similar to happen with its successor.

What’s new with the Nintendo Switch 2?

The Switch 2 has a larger and better (in terms of color and clarity) display than its predecessor. The Joy-Cons 2 have received a completely new design and feature a magnetic connection and even a mouse functionality — something that has not been done in the hybrid section of Nintendo consoles before.

Performance is another area where the next-gen handheld has significantly improved over the original Switch. The Nintendo Switch 2 is fueled by Nvidia’s in-house Tegra T239 processor. It supports DLSS upscaling, which means games will run at 720p in handheld mode and can be upscaled to 4K when in docked mode. The new console also boasts a much better GPU and 12 GB of RAM, which will allow for better frame rates and visual fidelity, as well as quicker load times in games. Overall, this is a huge upgrade from the aging hardware of the original Nintendo Switch.

However, while the system will still support existing Nintendo Switch titles, not all older games may be fully compatible. We expect Nintendo to share more clarity on this before the console's launch.

A price shift for digital games

One of the more unexpected revelations is the price adjustment for digital games. While standard game pricing has remained relatively stable on Nintendo consoles, the Nintendo Switch 2 price for digital titles will jump to 9,980 yen (about $80 in the US).

This places Nintendo in line with other major platforms that have recently increased their pricing for AAA titles, but it could be a point of contention for players used to Nintendo’s traditionally lower-cost games.

